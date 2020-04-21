Left Menu
Development News Edition

Valencia players agree to coronavirus pay cuts

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 21-04-2020 09:45 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 09:45 IST
Valencia players agree to coronavirus pay cuts

Valencia has confirmed its first team players will accept pay cuts to limit the economic damage felt by the club from the coronavirus pandemic

After weeks of negotiations, Valencia announced the club will also apply for the Spanish government's furlough scheme (ERTE), which allows employers to reduce working hours and pay in exceptional circumstances. "The club is particularly grateful for the solidarity of the first team who, by reducing their wages, will help the club protect all its workers and their families in such difficult circumstances," said the club in a statement. Valencia have followed a number of La Liga's leading teams in applying cuts although they have not specified by how much the players will reduce their salaries. Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Sevilla players have all accepted 70 per cent pay cuts per month while Real Madrid players will lose 10 per cent of their annual salary, as long as the season restarts, and 20 per cent if the season is cancelled. La Liga president Javier Tebas has estimated the cost to the league if the season is cancelled will be 1 billion euros ($1.08 billion), including income lost from European competitions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

Six-planet system found in almost perfect orbital harmony

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Uzbekistan Airways converts 2 passenger jets into freighters

Uzbekistan Airways, the central Asian nations flagship carrier, is converting two of its Boeing-767-300ER jets into cargo planes to utilize them while its passenger fleet is grounded due to the coronavirus pandemic. One of the jets will mak...

Australia's economy to shrink 10% in first half of 2020 - RBA Governor

Australia will suffer its biggest economic contraction since the 1930s in the first half of 2020 due to coronavirus-driven mobility restrictions, the central banker governor said on Tuesday.Reserve Bank of Australia RBA Governor Philip Lowe...

‘The Batman’ release pushed to October 2021

Warner Bros Studios The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson as the DC superhero and directed by Matt Reeves, will now release in October, 2021. The films production was put on halt in mid-March due to coronavirus outbreak and the studio has ...

Time for India to think long-term during COVID19 crisis: Arvind Panagariya

Eminent economist Arvind Panagariya has said that India must now think long-term to create better paying formal sector jobs by seizing the opportunity presented by multinationals possibly moving out of China to diversify their operations in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020