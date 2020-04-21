Left Menu
Development News Edition

Focused on Le Tour, Froome not wasting time in lockdown Fo

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-04-2020 13:07 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 13:07 IST
Focused on Le Tour, Froome not wasting time in lockdown Fo

Delaying the Tour de France is good for four-time champion Chris Froome, his team manager Dave Brailsford said. When the French extended their ban on large gatherings into July, the Tour's start was shifted from late June to late August. Doubt remains about whether it will start even then because of the coronavirus pandemic, but the new dates injected positive news through the sport.

Professional cycling has been shut down for more than a month, but Brailsford said Froome hasn't wasted time while in lockdown. “He is an amazing guy. If anybody has got the right mentality to be in this situation, it is Chris. He is very, very strong mentally,” Brailsford said.

“He is up in the mornings like a machine. In the gym, he is on his bike, he is training. “He is working so hard and, to work through this period, I don't think there is any doubt that he is going to benefit from this (lockdown) as much as anybody -- in terms of being able to put the work together and consistently build a very, very good strong fitness base.” To Brailsford, delaying the Tour has given the Team Ineos rider extra time to ensure he will be competitive in his comeback from the career-threatening crash last June.

Froome broke his hip, femur, elbow and ribs at the Criterium du Dauphine. He recovered from barely being able to walk to lining up eight months later at the UAE Tour in late February. The race was canceled with two stages to go because of the virus, but Froome was grateful to feel like a cyclist again. Soon after, cycling was put on ice.

He welcomed the news last week that the Tour was delayed for two months, calling it light at the end of the tunnel. “He is optimistic and he is coming back from injury,” Brailsford said. “And so it gives him a little bit longer to come back. So I think, if we do get to race (the Tour) in August and September, then I am sure he would be very, very competitive.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

Six-planet system found in almost perfect orbital harmony

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Matt Reeves halts production of 'The Batman', also know expected release date

Matt Reeves, director of the movie The Batman starring Robert Pattinson has confirmed that work on the movie has been shut down due to the coronavirus outbreak. The Batman was originally scheduled to release on 25th June 2021 is now postpon...

115 families at President's Estate in self-isolation as sanitation worker's relative tests positive

As many as 115 families residing at the Presidents Estate are under self-isolation as a preventive measure after a sanitation workers relative tested positive for coronavirus, according to a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique issued Tuesday. It ...

Rugby-Kean steps down from World Rugby Council amid discrimination allegations

Fiji Rugby Union Chairman Francis Kean has stepped down from the World Rugby Council and withdrawn his nomination for the bodys Executive Committee after allegations of discrimination were published by The Sunday Times httpswww.thetimes.co....

Hong Kong shares post biggest daily loss in a month as oil crash spooks investors

Hong Kong shares fell the most in nearly one month on Tuesday, as the U.S. crude futures historic plunge overnight prompted investors to stay away from riskier assets. At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 536.47 points, or 2....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020