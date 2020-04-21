Left Menu
Development News Edition

China FA proposes minimum 30 percent pay cut because of virus

PTI | Shanghai | Updated: 21-04-2020 13:10 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 13:10 IST
China FA proposes minimum 30 percent pay cut because of virus

The Chinese Football Association has proposed clubs slash wages of players and coaches by at least 30 percent to cut costs because of the coronavirus, state media said Tuesday. The People's Daily said that the CFA is now awaiting feedback from teams in the top-tier Chinese Super League (CSL) and the two divisions below.

The CSL season was supposed to begin on February 22 but was indefinitely postponed after coronavirus emerged in central China in December, before spreading worldwide. "After the opinions are collected and revised, the Chinese Football Association will report to FIFA and other relevant departments," the state-run newspaper said.

"It is understood that the target of the Chinese Football Association (wages cuts)... does not include youth players and ordinary employees with relatively low salaries," People's Daily added. The CSL has enticed foreign coaches and players in recent years with vast pay packets.

Shanghai SIPG's Brazilian attacking midfielder Oscar is one of the best-paid players in the world on an estimated $27 million a year. Temporary wage reductions in football are a hot topic with clubs facing financial challenges because of the pandemic, which has seen most leagues indefinitely suspended.

Arsenal became the first English Premier League club to agree a pay cut on Monday with manager Mikel Arteta and players accepting a 12.5 percent reduction in salary. Clubs in Europe's other top leagues, including Lionel Messi's Barcelona and Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus, have similarly cut wages.

There is still no confirmed start date for the CSL but there are claims it could now begin in late June or early July..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

Six-planet system found in almost perfect orbital harmony

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Matt Reeves halts production of 'The Batman', also know expected release date

Matt Reeves, director of the movie The Batman starring Robert Pattinson has confirmed that work on the movie has been shut down due to the coronavirus outbreak. The Batman was originally scheduled to release on 25th June 2021 is now postpon...

115 families at President's Estate in self-isolation as sanitation worker's relative tests positive

As many as 115 families residing at the Presidents Estate are under self-isolation as a preventive measure after a sanitation workers relative tested positive for coronavirus, according to a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique issued Tuesday. It ...

Rugby-Kean steps down from World Rugby Council amid discrimination allegations

Fiji Rugby Union Chairman Francis Kean has stepped down from the World Rugby Council and withdrawn his nomination for the bodys Executive Committee after allegations of discrimination were published by The Sunday Times httpswww.thetimes.co....

Hong Kong shares post biggest daily loss in a month as oil crash spooks investors

Hong Kong shares fell the most in nearly one month on Tuesday, as the U.S. crude futures historic plunge overnight prompted investors to stay away from riskier assets. At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 536.47 points, or 2....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020