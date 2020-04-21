Left Menu
Development News Edition

Panesar picks best batsmen of his playing days: Tendulkar, Sangakkara, Jayawardene

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2020 14:52 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 14:52 IST
Panesar picks best batsmen of his playing days: Tendulkar, Sangakkara, Jayawardene

Former England spinner Monty Panesar dismissed Sachin Tendulkar four times in 11 Tests but says the Indian legend was the best batsman he played against alongside Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene. Virender Sehwag was the "most destructive" of that era, Rahul Dravid was "The Wall", but the ability to change gears made Tendulkar the best.

Panesar, who played 50 Tests, got the better of Tendulkar in his debut game in Nagpur in 2006 before dismissing him twice in the Mumbai Test of 2012 when England won a rare series in India. "Sachin was just ruthless. Once he got in, he would look to score big. But like any other batsman, he was vulnerable. He was on a different wavelength once set," the British-Indian cricketer told PTI from the UK.

"It was just hard to get Sachin out. With him, you were always like which gear he is going to take but you had to be competitive. Having said that, I backed myself to get him out." Panesar said Dravid and Sehwag were the other two Indians who stood out. "Dravid was another great, like the wall they used to say. That was the period you had batters who would just bat long. Just ruthless. With him, you can kind of felt like his bat was wider than anyone else's.

"And Sehwag was simply amazing, the most destructive batsman at that time," said the left-armer, who took 167 wickets at 34.71. Yuvraj Singh recently triggered a controversy by saying that the current Indian team doesn't have role models barring Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, unlike his playing days. Panesar agreed with Yuvraj's views.

"The way these guys (Sachin, Dravid, Laxman) conducted themselves was a lesson for all of us on how we need to be off the field. It was like 'this is how we need to behave'. "You look at the talent and what you do on the field but the biggest thing that struck me about Sachin was the way he conducted himself as a human being. It was like 'his family has taught him well'," recollected Panesar.

Talking about some of his other contemporaries, Panesar picked Sangakkara and Jayawardene as the best players of spin bowling. "They were simply too good. I could not get them out in Sri Lanka. I didn't find Ricky Ponting that hard to be honest, Michael Clarke was harder. Ricky came hard at the ball against spin, so I felt I could get him out. But I was most scared of Sachin because he had different gears and could still bat long." Panesar, like everyone else in the world, has been isolating at his home in Luton. He has started an online fundraising campaign for providing PPE kits to care homes in England.

For someone who has battled depression, Panesar said the outbreak of COVID-19 is a harsh yet timely reminder to the human race. It has not changed his perspective towards life but "many others who did not believe in god". "I have always believed in god. So for me the current situation has been about connecting to the faith and keep my mind off coronavirus.

"I think what has been happening is that the people who did not believe in good has started believing in god. Atheists are saying that there is a force at play, making this world go round. That has been the biggest impact on humanity at the moment," Panesar concluded..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

Six-planet system found in almost perfect orbital harmony

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

SC orders inclusion of women shelter homes under Covid-19 preventive guidelines

The Supreme Court Tuesday extended its guidelines issued to prevent the spread of coronavirus in childrens homes to Nari Niketans or womens shelter homes and asked the government to look into the possibility of releasing the inmates whereve...

French parliament to vote on COVID-19 tracing app

The French government has decided to allow lawmakers to vote on its plan to launch a contact-tracing app to fight the coronavirus outbreak, lawmakers and the prime ministers office said on Tuesday.The governments U-turn came after mounting ...

Coronavirus likely of animal origin, no sign of lab manipulation - WHO

The World Health Organization WHO said on Tuesday that all available evidence suggests that the novel coronavirus originated in bats in China late last year and it was not manipulated or constructed in a lab. U.S. President Donald Trump sai...

Demand for masks crashes website of Japan's Sharp

The website of Japanese electronics firm Sharp crashed on Tuesday after the company started selling face masks online, as Japans tally of coronavirus infections passed 11,000. The company started accepting online orders for masks from 1000 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020