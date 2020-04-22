Report: Redskins resisting offers for No. 2 pick

The No. 2 pick is drawing interest from suitors who are calling the Washington Redskins about potentially parting with the pick, NFL Network reported on Tuesday. Behind Washington, the Detroit Lions (third) and New York Giants (fourth) have made it known they are willing to trade their picks in the right deal.

For now, per NFL Network, the Redskins plan to hold onto their valuable pick with the intention of selecting Ohio State defensive end Chase Young. Young is the top-ranked player in the draft according to Field Level Media draft experts. Joe Burrow is projected as the No. 1 pick to the Cincinnati Bengals based on the franchise's need at the position and the value the league places on players at that premium position.

Rivera said earlier this month that the Redskins had a strong feel for what they want to do in the first round. "If you're going to make a trade and you're going to go back, that guy that you're going to take at that spot has to make the kind of impact you need to validate missing an opportunity to take a player that's a high-impact guy," Rivera said. "In other words, if you're going to pass up player A, and you go back and you take player D, player D has to be equal to player A, you know what I'm saying? Because if player A is going to play for you for 10 years, and player D might not, did you really get value or did you just get a whole bunch of picks?"

The No. 2 pick in the draft was last traded in 2017. The Chicago Bears gave up four draft picks in a deal with the San Francisco 49ers and drafted North Carolina quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. In return, the 49ers received picks No. 3, 67 and 11 in 2017 and a third-round pick in 2018.

