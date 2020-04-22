Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reports: TE Gronkowski returns, traded to Bucs

Reuters | Updated: 22-04-2020 03:51 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 03:51 IST
Reports: TE Gronkowski returns, traded to Bucs

Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski has come out of retirement and been traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to reunite with quarterback Tom Brady, multiple outlets reported Tuesday. The Buccaneers will reportedly send a fourth-round pick to the Patriots, who will send back a seventh-rounder with Gronkowski. ESPN reports Gronkowski passed his physical with an independent physician to complete the deal.

NFL Network reported Gronkowski, who turns 31 in May, has been putting on weight for a return to football, after spending the 2019 season retired. Gronkowski, had one year and $10 million remaining on his contract when he retired, so the Patriots still held his rights. He has been performing in the WWE recently, including winning the 24/7 title at Wrestlemania 36 earlier this month.

Gronkowski suggested in a video with Andy Cohen published Monday that there was a possibility of teaming up in Tampa Bay with Brady, who signed with the Buccaneers as a free agent in March. "I'm feeling good right now, I'm happy where I'm at," Gronkowski said of retirement. "You just never know, man. You never know. I'm not totally done."

Gronkowski said in November that he wouldn't say he was "never coming back," suggesting he could return to the league after a year or two away. A five-time Pro Bowler and four-time first-team All-Pro, Gronkowski totaled 521 receptions for 7,861 yards and 79 touchdowns across nine seasons for the Patriots from 2010-18. He had 47 catches for 682 yards and three scores in 13 games in 2018, battling a few nagging injuries.

The Buccaneers already have tight ends Cameron Brate and former first-round pick O.J. Howard on their roster, but Howard is reportedly available via trade. Gronkowski said in September 2018 he weighed retirement months earlier when the Detroit Lions and Patriots discussed a trade that would have shipped the tight end out of New England.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

Know about the negative crude future and how it impacts consumers?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Snap shares rise 20% as coronavirus spurs use, revenue growth beats Street

Snap Inc on Tuesday beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue and user growth for its Snapchat app, as more people seek entertainment while they stay at home during the global coronavirus pandemic. Snapchat, known for its disappearin...

Chipotle deliveries, online orders soar due to coronavirus, sending shares higher

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc on Tuesday reported that soaring digital and delivery sales driven by the coronavirus crisis helped offset the impact of shuttered dining rooms, and the fast-casual chain said it had enough cash and liquidity to g...

Bipartisan U.S. Senate report backs spy agencies' findings on Russia

The U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee concurred with spy agencies findings that Russia sought to boost now-President Donald Trumps 2016 campaign, according to a bipartisan report declassified and released on Tuesday. The report found that ...

ANALYSIS-Georgia tests boundaries of life post-pandemic with 'risky' reopening

A handful of mostly southern U.S. states will begin loosening economic restrictions this week in the midst of a still virulent pandemic, providing a live-fire test of whether Americas communities can start to reopen without triggering a sur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020