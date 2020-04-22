With Gronk, Buccaneers jump to 9-1 Super Bowl odds

Rob Gronkowski's arrival in Tampa Bay has the Buccaneers' ship rising in sportsbooks. Odds of the Bucs winning the Super Bowl jumped from 18 to 1 to 9 to 1 at MGM Sportsbook on Tuesday as the New England Patriots worked to finalize a deal that would send the unretired All-Pro tight end to the Buccaneers. The transaction would reunite Gronkowski, who did not play last season, with new Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady.

In an offense piloted by a six-time Super Bowl champion, Gronkowski's role is to be determined, but his connection with Brady is undeniable. He led the NFL in touchdown receptions (79) in the past decade without playing a snap in 2019. All but one of those scores came with Brady as the triggerman. On Tuesday, PointsBet moved the Bucs from +1600 to +1400 to win the title.

Upon acquiring Brady, the Buccaneers joined the second tier of favorites to win the Super Bowl. FanDuel Sportsbook was right in line with MGM. Only the Kansas City Chiefs (+650), Baltimore Ravens (+700) and San Francisco 49ers (+900) now have better odds to win the Super Bowl than the Buccaneers at +1200.

At BetNJ.com, the Bucs are now fifth at +1300 behind the favored Chiefs (+600), Ravens (+700), 49ers (+900) and New Orleans Saints (+1200). Rush Street Interactive, which operates BetRivers.com in Pennsylvania and Indiana plus PlaySugarHouse.com in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, adjusted the Bucs' odds from +1600 to +1200 within an hour of the Gronkowski news breaking. Rush Street has the Chiefs on top of the board at +600, followed by the Ravens (+700), 49ers (+900) and Saints (+1200).

"The Tampa Bay Buccaneers continue to make outstanding moves to become a contender for the Super Bowl," Rush Street chief operating officer Mattias Stetz said in a statement. "They have captured the imagination of the betting public. Reuniting Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski could become a master stroke for them. The bettors weighed in immediately after hearing about this trade." --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.