COVID-19: Sheffield United players agree to 'partial pay deferrals'

Sheffield United has announced that its players agreed to 'partial pay and relevant bonus deferrals' in the view of the coronavirus pandemic.

ANI | Sheffield | Updated: 22-04-2020 08:30 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 08:30 IST
Sheffield United logo . Image Credit: ANI

Sheffield United has announced that its players agreed to 'partial pay and relevant bonus deferrals' in the view of the coronavirus pandemic. "Proving that the Blades are totally united, the players have mirrored the senior management by agreeing to partial pay and relevant bonus deferrals during the current COVID-19 pandemic," the club said in a statement.

"It was announced on Monday that manager Chris Wilder, members of his backroom staff and chief executive officer Stephen Bettis agreed to the measures for six months to assist the Football Club's cash flow issues. And now the entire professional playing staff have emulated the decision, accepting a partial pay deferral, plus bonus payments, until the end of 2020, amid uncertainty regarding the timing for a return to action," the statement added. The club's CEO Bettis said he is pleased to have reached an agreement with the first-team players.

"First and foremost, our thoughts remain with those directly affected by the issues related to Covid-19. This announcement follows positive and constructive discussions throughout the Club, taking into account the severity of the situation that the country finds itself in at the moment. I am pleased that we have reached an agreement with our first-team players, manager and backroom staff to help support the Club," Bettis said in a statement. "It is a difficult period for everyone, but our Football Club also needs to be taken care of and I'm delighted that the players want to mirror the gesture of Chris and the staff by contributing, it confirms that they care about Sheffield United," he added. (ANI)

