Twins' May climbs MLB The Show standings

By winning four times in five games Tuesday night, Minnesota Twins right-hander Trevor May climbed into a potential playoff spot in the MLB The Show Players Tournament. May (11-6) moved from 11th place to eighth place in the event, which will see the top eight qualify for the playoffs.

After a 5-3 loss to Oakland Athletics left-hander Jesus Luzardo, May rolled to a 4-2 victory over Detroit Tigers utility man Niko Goodrum, a 5-2 triumph over Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Cole Tucker, a 2-1 decision against Atlanta Braves right-hander Luke Jackson and a 4-3 win over Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins. Luzardo and Chicago White Sox right-hander Lucas Giolito each swept three games on Tuesday. New York Yankees right-hander Tommy Kahnle won both of his games while Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux went 2-1.

Jackson won two of his four games, and San Francisco Giants outfielder Hunter Pence split his two games. Baltimore Orioles outfielder Dwight Smith Jr. finished 1-2, and Tucker went 1-3. Three players endured winless nights, with Colorado Rockies outfielder David Dahl losing twice, Goodrum dropping three games and Hoskins falling four times.

The online tournament utilizing the "MLB The Show 20" game features one player from each of the 30 major league teams. The charity event is helping fill some time for players and fans with the baseball season shut down indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. All players will square off once in a 29-game round robin over three weeks. Each regular-season game lasts three innings, and there are extra innings when needed.

The eight-player postseason will culminate in a May 2 World Series. The playoffs will utilize a best-of-three format until the World Series, which will be best-of-five. Sony Interactive Entertainment and Major League Baseball, in cooperation with the players association, will donate $5,000 on behalf of each player to a Boys and Girls Club in his community. A total of $175,000 will be donated, including the World Series prize of $25,000.

MLB The Show Players League standings, through Tuesday: 1. Texas Rangers' Joey Gallo, 17-3

2. Tampa Bay Rays' Blake Snell, 13-3 3. Los Angeles Dodgers' Gavin Lux, 14-5

4. New York Mets' Jeff McNeil, 11-3 5. Chicago White Sox's Lucas Giolito, 12-5

T6. Toronto Blue Jays' Bo Bichette, 9-3 T6. San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr., 11-5

8. Minnesota Twins' Trevor May, 11-6 9. Baltimore Orioles' Dwight Smith Jr., 12-7

10. Cincinnati Reds' Amir Garrett, 10-6 T11. Oakland Athletics' Jesus Luzardo, 9-6

T11. New York Yankees' Tommy Kahnle, 10-7 T13. Arizona Diamondbacks' Jon Duplantier, 8-8

T13. Milwaukee Brewers' Josh Hader, 8-8 T13. St. Louis Cardinals' Matt Carpenter, 8-8

T13. Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ, 8-8 T13. Atlanta Braves' Luke Jackson, 10-10

T18. Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins, 9-10 T18. Houston Astros' Lance McCullers Jr., 7-8

20. Kansas City Royals' Brett Phillips, 7-9 21. Washington Nationals' Juan Soto, 6-9

22. San Francisco Giants' Hunter Pence, 7-11 23. Miami Marlins' Ryne Stanek, 5-11

T24. Detroit Tigers' Niko Goodrum, 5-13 T24. Seattle Mariners' Carl Edwards Jr., 3-11

T24. Boston Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez, 2-10 27. Colorado Rockies' David Dahl, 4-13

T28. Pittsburgh Pirates' Cole Tucker, 3-13 T28. Los Angeles Angels' Ty Buttrey, 3-13

T28. Cleveland Indians' Carlos Santana, 2-12 --Field Level Media

