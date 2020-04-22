Left Menu
I've got some great years to come: Jordan Nobbs after signing new contract at Arsenal

Arsenal vice-captain Jordan Nobbs ,who signed a new contract with the club said she got "some great years to come".

ANI | Arsenal | Updated: 22-04-2020 10:14 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 10:14 IST
I've got some great years to come: Jordan Nobbs after signing new contract at Arsenal
Arsenal's Jordan Nobbs (Photo/ Jordan Nobbs Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Arsenal vice-captain Jordan Nobbs ,who signed a new contract with the club said she got "some great years to come". "Arsenal is my everything now. I think football has overtaken my life since the age of seven, but I think I've got Arsenal in my blood now and I'm very proud to say that. I think I've got some great years to come," the club's official website quoted Nobbs as saying.

Nobbs, who has made 206 appearances till date, signed a contract extension on Tuesday. She joined the club in 2010 and has scored 66 goals for Arsenal. The England international player had a glittering career at Arsenal, winning the FA Women's Super League title three times, Women's FA Cup four times, and the FA Continental Tyres League Cup five times during her time with the club.

Head coach Joe Montemurro said Nobbs personifies what Arsenal means. "Putting football aside, she personifies what Arsenal means. To have players staying here for pretty much their whole career is something that's very, very special from a coaching perspective," Montemurro said.

"They're unique situations in coaching and in forming groups to have players who are engrained in the fabric of the club and we wish her all the best going forward. She's an important part of our making as a squad," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

