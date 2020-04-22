Left Menu
Warren Deutrom hopeful of international cricket this summer

Cricket Ireland's chief executive Warren Deutrom believes that some international cricket will be played this summer.

ANI | London | Updated: 22-04-2020 13:09 IST
Cricket Ireland Logo. Image Credit: ANI

Cricket Ireland's chief executive Warren Deutrom believes that some international cricket will be played this summer. Earlier, Deutrom had said that the team's upcoming home series against New Zealand and Pakistan were at high risk of getting postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"There are lots of reasons to suggest that it is highly unlikely, but at the moment there is no definitive trigger to do so. It's not as if we're trying to get the thing called off, but we're trying to bring a degree of certainty," ESPNcricinfo quoted Deutrom as saying. With Bangladesh's scheduled tour for three ODIs and four T20Is postponed, the Irish season has already been pushed back to the end of May.

Also, the England Cricket Board had suspended all professional cricket till May 28 due to contain the spread of the coronavirus. (ANI)

