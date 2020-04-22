Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Five players expected to make up the top five picks of NFL Draft

Here are the players widely expected to be selected with the first five picks of the NFL Draft on Thursday: JOE BURROW, QUARTERBACK Ryder Cup without fans is no Ryder Cup, says McIlroy

World number one Rory McIlroy says he would prefer this year's Ryder Cup to be postponed until 2021 rather than stage the event with no fans present due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The golf calendar has been ravaged by the new coronavirus outbreak, with three of the sport's four majors -- the Masters, U.S. Open and PGA Championship -- postponed and the British Open cancelled altogether. With world watching, broadcasters prepare for challenging virtual draft

In normal times, the NFL draft is a relatively straightforward affair for broadcasters to air as most of the action unfolds in a single arena packed with hopeful young players, nervous families and optimistic fans. But amid the COVID-19 crisis, this year's event will instead be a technological high-wire act for the show's producers, who will handle feeds from nearly 200 players and team officials scattered across the country because of social-distancing guidelines to help stem the pandemic. Seahawks officially re-sign G Iupati, TE Willson

The Seattle Seahawks officially re-signed guard Mike Iupati and tight end Luke Willson on Tuesday. Both signings had been previously reported -- with Willson agreeing on March 17 and Iupati agreeing last week -- but the deals had not been completed yet. Gronkowski coming out of retirement to reunite with Brady at Bucs

Rob Gronkowski is coming out of retirement to reunite with longtime team mate Tom Brady after the New England Patriots agreed to trade the tight end to Tampa Bay, the Buccaneers said on Tuesday. Gronkowski, who still has one year remaining on his contract with New England, was a formidable offensive weapon and one of quarterback Brady's most reliable targets at the Patriots where he was part of three Super Bowl-winning teams. Jordan says mindfulness helping him weather COVID-19 crisis

Brooklyn Nets center DeAndre Jordan is known for his rim-rattling dunks but the big man credits his on-court production and ability to stay positive during the COVID-19 crisis to an unlikely source -- meditation. The 31-year-old All Star now wants to show the world his enlightened side with his show the Mindful Life, which debuted last week on PlayersTV, a new channel on Samsung TV Plus that delves into the lives of athletes. Berlin Marathon will not go ahead in September due to pandemic

The Berlin Marathon will not go ahead as planned in September after Germany banned public gatherings of over 5,000 people until Oct. 24 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organisers have said. They did not specify if the event, at which the last seven men's world records have been set, would be postponed or cancelled altogether. Djokovic gives rallying cry to help lower-level players

Novak Djokovic has called on the tennis world to contribute to a relief fund for players struggling financially during the coronavirus shutdown and to show lower-ranked professionals that they have not been forgotten. The men's ATP Tour, the WTA, which runs the women's circuit, along with the International Tennis Federation and organisers of the four Grand Slams, are creating a fund to help players affected by the shutdown. Coronavirus turns Draft Day Bash into house party

The National Football League's biggest off-season bash, planned as a Las Vegas extravaganza, will instead be an online Draft Day house party hosted by commissioner Roger Goodell from his basement on Thursday, the latest sports tradition forced to adjust to the realities of the coronavirus pandemic. Everyone who has access to Wifi or cable is invited to join the virtual fun, as broadcasters ESPN and NFL Network perform a technological high-wire act handling feeds from nearly 200 different players and team officials scattered around the United States. On this day: Died April 23, 1986: Jim Laker, English cricketer

Jim Laker, who died on April 23, 1986, remains one of England's finest spin bowlers and is best remembered for his record 19 wickets in a single test match in 1956. Not only was that performance against Australia, at Old Trafford, a test record, it has never been matched even in first class cricket, with only two players coming within two wickets since.

