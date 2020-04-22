Left Menu
Ritu Phogat shares her daily training routine amid coronavirus lockdown

22-04-2020
Ritu Phogat (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Indian Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter Ritu Phogat said she has created a schedule for herself and sticking to it amid the coronavirus lockdown in order to maintain her fitness. Phogat, who is currently away from home in Singapore, has also included Yoga in her schedule to improve mental toughness.

"With the lockdown in progress, going out of my home is not an option. Which is why I've created a schedule and I stick to it along with a workout regime at home right from the basic exercises like running on the treadmill, lifting weights to utilizing the ropes and punching bags to get better strength and stamina. I have also been indulging in Yoga since I moved my base to Singapore to better my mental toughness," Phogat said in a statement. Phogat, who registered her second ONE Championship win in February, is training for around three and a half hours a day.

Also, the 2016 Commonwealth Games gold medallist wrestler is watching a lot of movies and sports documentaries as she has an ample amount of free time after her training. "Whatever time I have after training, I spend it reading and watching movies. Currently, I'm hooked to 'The Secret.' Normally I don't get much time for myself but this lockdown has given me ample amounts of that. Apart from reading, I've also been watching a lot of movies, and sports documentaries like 'The Champions.' This is probably the first time in my life that I am watching so many movies," she said.

Phogat also admitted that cooking food is challenging and she is missing the food cooked by her mother. "I'm missing the food cooked by my mother. Cooking food on my own is challenging but I am managing it somehow. I cook roti and sabjee at least once a day and I also play online ludo with my sisters a lot," Phogat said. (ANI)

