Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia series this time will be different ball game with Smith and Warner around: Rohit

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2020 16:16 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 16:16 IST
Australia series this time will be different ball game with Smith and Warner around: Rohit

Swashbuckling India opener Rohit Sharma believes the presence of David Warner and Steve Smith will make the tour of Australia later this year a "different ball game" for the his side, which is also at its best right now. India won the 2018-19 Test series 2-1, their first in 71 years of touring Down Under, but it came against a depleted Australian team which didn't have Warner and Smith, who were both serving a one year ball-tampering suspension.

"I was looking forward to the New Zealand series but unfortunately, injury (calf muscle) happened at the wrong time," Rohit told 'India Today' on Wednesday. "I can't wait to go to Australia and play the Test matches there. Australia in Australia with those two guys will be a different ball game," India's white ball vice-captain said. For him, opening is a challenge that he has relished and a testimony to that was his stupendous start against South Africa at home. However, he has been ready for the job since the 2018 Australia tour when the team management gave him enough hints. "I was told you might be opening in Tests as well. It was two years ago. I was preparing myself from then onwards," he said.

For him, watching the game from the dressing room is no fun. "You wanted opportunity, everybody wants to be out there in the middle. I wanted to play and not watch the game.

"When the chance came along, I was ready. There were some technical aspects, I needed to be aware of," he said. Rohit said the Australia series will be an exciting one as this Indian team is currently playing its best cricket. "As a team, we are playing best cricket right now, everybody wants to take the game back to the opposition. If it happens (amid the COVID-19 pandemic), it will be a great series to be part of," he said.

The tour is planned between October and January but there is speculation on whether it can be conducted smoothly amid the global heath crisis which hasn't shown any signs of being under control as of now..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

UAE, Pakistan working on more repatriation flights for Pakistanis

The United Arab Emirates and Pakistan are working to add more flights to repatriate Pakistani citizens from the Gulf Arab state, a Dubai government source said on Wednesday. Islamabad last week began repatriating some of its citizens from t...

Strict action should be taken against those who obstruct performance of last rites of warriors succumbing to COVID-19: MHA to states.

Strict action should be taken against those who obstruct performance of last rites of warriors succumbing to COVID-19 MHA to states....

Brexit's back: double-whammy for sterling after virus shock

Shoved aside by the coronavirus pandemic, Brexit is set to work its way into the headlines again as a June deadline for extending Britains 11-month transition period turns currency traders focus - and selling pressure - back to the pound.La...

Centre lectures Bengal on Covid-19 preparedness, sends teams, but doesn't provide proper testing kits: CM Mamata Banerjee.

Centre lectures Bengal on Covid-19 preparedness, sends teams, but doesnt provide proper testing kits CM Mamata Banerjee....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020