Milkha Singh proud of daughter combating COVID-19 as doctor in New York hospital

Former Olympian Milkha Singh on Wednesday said that he is proud of his daughter Mona Milkha Singh who is treating COVID-19 patients at a hospital in the United States of America.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2020 18:11 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 18:11 IST
Milkha Singh (L) and Mona Milkha Singh (R) . Image Credit: ANI

Former Olympian Milkha Singh on Wednesday said that he is proud of his daughter Mona Milkha Singh who is treating COVID-19 patients at a hospital in the United States of America. The veteran athlete is concerned about his daughter but maintained that as a doctor she has to perform her duty.

"My daughter Mona Milkha Singh is a doctor in New York. We are very proud of her. She speaks to us daily and asks us to take care of ourselves. We are concerned about her but she has to perform her duty," Singh told ANI. The highly infectious virus has infected many frontline warriors including doctors, nurses, and policemen.

America has been badly hit by the disease as coronavirus-related deaths in the country have exceeded 41,000 with nearly half of all casualties in New York state. Now, there are almost 2.5 million confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide, and the U.S. is reporting more cases than any other country. (ANI)

