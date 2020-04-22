Pietersen should not have played for England after text-gate scandal: Michael Vaughan

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan believes that Kevin Pietersen should not have been allowed to represent the Three Lions after the infamous 'text-gate' scandal. During the 'text-gate' scandal in 2012, Pietersen was accused of sending derogatory messages about the then England captain Andrew Strauss to the opposition team (South Africa).

"I have never seen 100 per cent clarification that that was the case, but if he did, I personally said at the time and have said it since, he should not have ever played for England again," foxsports.com.au quoted Vaughan as saying. "If an England player, doesn't matter who it is, is found to be texting the opposing international team how to get one of your own players out. I don't think he should have played for England again," he added.

Till this date, no one knows what Pietersen actually said about Strauss to the opposition camp, but it has been alleged that Pietersen went on to give Morne Morkel some tips about how to dismiss Strauss. Pietersen played 104 Tests in his England career and went on to score 8,181 runs in the longest format.

He had made his Test debut in 2005 during the Ashes series against Australia under the leadership of Michael Vaughan. The right-handed batsman also went on to lead England for a few matches.

Pietersen last played for England during the 2013-14 Ashes and subsequent ODIs. He then continued to play in domestic competitions across the world before announcing his retirement from all forms of cricket in January 2018. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

