FACTBOX-Tennis-Reactions to Federer's suggestion to merge ATP and WTA Tours

Roger Federer called for a merger between the men's ATP Tour and the women's WTA Tour on Wednesday as tennis wades through a lengthy coronavirus shutdown with lower-level professionals in deep financial crisis. Following are some reactions to the Swiss 20-times Grand Slam champion's suggestion from current and former players:

Rafael Nadal, 19-times Grand Slam champion: "Hey @rogerfederer as you know per our discussions I completely agree that it would be great to get out of this world crisis with the union of men's and women's tennis in one only organisation," Nadal wrote on Twitter.

Billie-Jean King, 12-times singles Grand Slam champion: "I agree, and have been saying so since the early 1970s. One voice, women and men together, has long been my vision for tennis. The WTA on its own was always Plan B. I'm glad we are on the same page. Let's make it happen."

Simona Halep, reigning Wimbledon champion: "You are not the only one," she replied to Federer's tweet with a smiley face emoji.

Garbine Muguruza, two-times Grand Slam champion: "Yes, would be a good idea," she said on Twitter.

Petra Kvitova, two-times Wimbledon champion: "Hands up if you agree with Roger Federer," she tweeted.

Patrick McEnroe, former doubles champion and commentator: "You are not the only one. The time has come," he said.

Dylan Alcott, 10-times Grand Slam quad singles champion: "Yes Roger! Can wheelchair please come too?"

Diego Schwartzman, world number 13: "I agree guys. All in to form this union." (Compiled by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

