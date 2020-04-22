Left Menu
Panthers sign former XFL TE Thompson

22-04-2020
The Carolina Panthers signed former XFL tight end Colin Thompson, his agent tweeted Wednesday. Thompson, 26, becomes the fifth former Temple player added to the roster by new Panthers coach Matt Rhule, who coached the Owls from 2013-16.

Thompson played for the Tampa Bay Vipers during the XFL's abbreviated 2020 season. He had one reception for 13 yards. He caught 19 passes for 208 yards and one touchdown in three seasons at Temple (2014-16).

Thompson spent time with the New York Giants and Chicago Bears but never has appeared in a regular-season NFL game. The other ex-Owls signed by Rhule this offseason are wide receivers Robby Anderson and Keith Kirkwood, quarterback P.J. Walker and linebacker Tahir Whitehead.

