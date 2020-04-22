Left Menu
LB Harris signs tender with Dolphins

Reuters | Updated: 23-04-2020 00:11 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 23:41 IST
Linebacker Trent Harris signed his tender with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday. Harris, 24, was an exclusive rights free agent. Terms were not disclosed.

Undrafted out of the University of Miami in 2018, Harris spent that season on the New England Patriots' practice squad. Claimed off waivers on the eve of the 2019 season, he played in 11 games (three starts) for the Dolphins and registered 22 tackles, 1.5 sacks and one forced fumble.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

