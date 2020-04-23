Michael O'Neill steps down as Northern Ireland manager

Left Menu
Michael O'Neill on Wednesday stepped down as Northern Ireland manager.

ANI | Belfast | Updated: 23-04-2020 09:09 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 09:09 IST
Northern Ireland. Image Credit: ANI

Michael O'Neill on Wednesday stepped down as Northern Ireland manager. The decision was taken after UEFA proposed revised international match scheduling in the view of the coronavirus pandemic.

O'Neill, who was appointed Northern Ireland boss in December 2011, was due to take charge of the senior men's team for the play-off Path B semi-final match away to Bosnia and Herzegovina. However, it appears likely that the European governing body will reschedule the play-off matches deciding the last four places at UEFA Euro 2020 - which have been rescheduled for the summer of 2021 - to take place after the first UEFA Nations League matches in September.

O'Neill said the decision was taken after 'careful consideration'. "After careful consideration and following discussions with the Irish FA I feel it is only fair that now is the right time for me to step aside," the Irish Football Association's official website quoted O'Neill as saying.

"I would have loved the opportunity to manage Northern Ireland in the UEFA 2020 play-off game versus Bosnia and Herzegovina and the chance to qualify for another major tournament, but the current situation means that this is no longer possible," he added. O'Neill also thanked the players, past and present, for their overwhelming level of commitment and professionalism.

"As for my players, past and present, I would like to thank them all for an overwhelming level of commitment and professionalism that has helped to deliver so many unforgettable highs and great experiences for us all," he said. (ANI)

