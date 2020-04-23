Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Federer calls for ATP/WTA merger, Gaudenzi sees chance for unity

Roger Federer called on Wednesday for a merger between the men's ATP Tour and the WTA, which runs the women's circuit, as tennis wades through a lengthy coronavirus shutdown with lower-level professionals in deep financial crisis. The tennis season was suspended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the hiatus will continue at least until mid-July, depriving lower-level players, who depend solely on tournament winnings, of the chance to earn a living. Woods, Mickelson, Brady, Manning confirmed for charity match

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson will join American football quarterbacks Tom Brady and Peyton Manning in a charity golf match next month, media company Turner Sports said on Wednesday. "The Match: Champions for Charity is coming soon exclusively on TNT. All proceeds will benefit COVID-19 relief," Turner Sports said. I'd be happy for Seb to stay at Ferrari, says Leclerc

Charles Leclerc says he would be happy to have Sebastian Vettel continue as his Ferrari Formula One team mate next season, despite their clashes on track last year. Vettel, 32, is out of contract at the end of 2020 but Ferrari have said he is their first choice, subject to negotiations, to partner the young Monegasque whose deal runs until 2024. Red Sox escape with minor penalties for sign-stealing

The Boston Red Sox will forfeit a second-round selection in this year's amateur draft, and a team video operator will be suspended for breaking video rules, Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred announced on Wednesday. Manfred said an investigation had identified improper use of the video replay room by the team in 2018, but cleared then-manager Alex Cora, who was found to have been unaware of the matter. Leclerc likes idea of reverse races when F1 returns

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc likes the idea of racing in the "wrong" direction once Formula One emerges from the global COVID-19 lockdown. The sport is considering various options to get its stalled season started, with grands prix likely to be held without spectators and some European circuits hosting more than one race. NHL: It's not a race, Bettman says about resuming play amid coronavirus

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said on Wednesday the league is not in a race with other North American sports to resume play amid the coronavirus outbreak, which could yet wipe out the rest of the season. Bettman, in an interview with Sportsnet's Ron MacLean posted on Facebook, said the NHL would not be taking any risks when they did decide on a return date given that the players have not even skated since mid-March. Draft's Mr Irrelevant guaranteed a week of fun if not an NFL contract

The 254th selection in this year's National Football League draft will be quickly forgotten by all except his family and friends, but the 255th pick will become an instant celebrity. The last selection, which this year belongs to the New York Giants, forever will be known as "Mr. Irrelevant," which is a touch ironic considering he will be feted at a celebration held in his honor and forever the answer to a sports trivia question. On this day: Born April 24, 1973: Sachin Tendulkar, Indian cricketer

Sachin Tendulkar compiled a mountain of runs for almost a quarter of a century and reached cricket's dizzying heights by defying a burden of expectation that would have crushed lesser mortals. Whenever Tendulkar came to the crease, India's billion-plus population made secret deals with gods, froze where they were, clutched lucky charms and indulged in all sorts of superstitions. Gronkowski mulled comeback before Brady signed with Bucs

Rob Gronkowski was mulling a return to the NFL even before Tom Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and would have considered returning to New England, the Pro Bowl tight end said Wednesday during his introductory virtual press conference. The Buccaneers sent a fourth-round pick (No. 139 overall) to the Patriots, who sent back a seventh-rounder (No. 241) in Tuesday's trade. Tennis will be one of last sports to return: Murray

Tennis will be one of the last sports to return to action after the world has recovered from the coronavirus pandemic, former world number one Andy Murray said on Wednesday. The tennis season has been suspended since March and the hiatus will continue at least until mid-July, playing havoc with the schedule and depriving lower-level players, who depend solely on tournament winnings, of the chance to earn a living.

