Report: Vikings, Browns chase Redskins OT Williams

Washington Redskins offensive tackle Trent Williams could be close to getting his relocation wish. The Minnesota Vikings, New York Jets and Cleveland Browns reportedly have been in contact with the Redskins about a trade for Williams, who sat out last season in a spat with the team over the handling of his health and wellness.

A fourth team -- the Philadelphia Eagles -- was reported to have interest by CBS, but Pro Football Talk countered with a report that the Eagles' interest is without merit. Williams, a seven-time Pro Bowl pick, has one year at $14.5 million remaining on his contract.

The Vikings have two first-round picks, including the Buffalo Bills' original selection as part of the trade for wide receiver Stefon Diggs. Former Redskins offensive line coach and interim head coach Bill Callahan is coaching the offensive line of the Browns. Under the team's previous regime, the Browns made a run at acquiring Williams in October 2019.

The Jets have overhauled their offensive line this offseason in hopes of better protection for quarterback Sam Darnold. --Field Level Media

