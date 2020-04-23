Sports News Roundup: Federer calls for ATP/WTA merger; Red Sox escape with minor penalties for sign-stealing and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Federer calls for ATP/WTA merger, Gaudenzi sees chance for unity

Roger Federer called on Wednesday for a merger between the men's ATP Tour and the WTA, which runs the women's circuit, as tennis wades through a lengthy coronavirus shutdown with lower-level professionals in deep financial crisis. The tennis season was suspended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the hiatus will continue at least until mid-July, depriving lower-level players, who depend solely on tournament winnings, of the chance to earn a living.

Red Sox escape with minor penalties for sign-stealing

The Boston Red Sox will forfeit a second-round selection in this year's amateur draft, and a team video operator will be suspended for breaking video rules, Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred announced on Wednesday. Manfred said an investigation had identified improper use of the video replay room by the team in 2018, but cleared then-manager Alex Cora, who was found to have been unaware of the matter.

Rubin says hitting 'rock bottom' will force change in tennis

With no tournaments and earning potential on hold, these are worrying times for rank and file tennis players such as Noah Rubin, the American ranked 225th in the ATP rankings. But he thinks that tennis needs to hit "rock bottom" during the coronavirus pandemic so that things can change for the better for the sport's lesser lights.

Ferrari say they remain committed to F1 after quit reports

Ferrari have said they remain committed to Formula One after reports on Thursday that the sport's oldest and most successful team could walk away if a proposed budget cap for 2021 was set too low. Britain's Guardian newspaper suggested Ferrari were prepared to quit in a headline, later replaced, over an interview with team boss Mattia Binotto.

Ski great Vonn says shutdown tough on athletes, launches live home workout

A career spent hurtling at speeds of 80mph down precipitous mountain slopes meant crashes, and serious injury were part of life for American Alpine skiing great Lindsey Vonn. Weeks, even months, of painful rehab work while laid up at home took their toll, so Vonn, perhaps, has more experience than most about keeping body and mind together in the bad times.

NHL: It's not a race, Bettman says about resuming play amid coronavirus

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said on Wednesday the league is not in a race with other North American sports to resume play amid the coronavirus outbreak, which could yet wipe out the rest of the season. Bettman, in an interview with Sportsnet's Ron MacLean posted on Facebook, said the NHL would not be taking any risks when they did decide on a return date given that the players have not even skated since mid-March.

Virtual Kentucky Derby to decide greatest Triple Crown winner

From Sir Barton in 1919 to Justify in 2018 there have been just 13 winners of North America's Triple Crown, which is made up of the Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont Stakes. And all 13 will take to the gate at Churchill Downs on May 2 in a computer-simulated 'Run for the Roses' to decide which was the greatest thoroughbred race horse.

Cyclists "suffer alone" in virtual Tour de Suisse

It is a quiet spring evening at a typical Swiss housing complex in the village of Naters and on the balcony of a second floor apartment block, professional cyclist Kilian Frankiny is competing in the Tour de Suisse. Like nearly all sporting events around the world, the annual race has been called off this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. So, like the Tour de Flanders earlier this month, organisers instead decided to hold a virtual race.

Brady enters wrong house looking for coach

Tom Brady is still getting acquainted with his new surroundings after two decades with the New England Patriots. Brady entered the house of the wrong man in Florida last week when he was attempting to meet up with Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich.

Murray says Grand Slam prize money could be used to help lower-ranked players

Former world number one Andy Murray believes Grand Slam prize money could be distributed better to help lower-ranked players struggling financially. The tennis season was suspended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the shutdown will continue at least until mid-July, depriving lower-level players, who depend solely on tournament winnings, of the chance to earn a living.