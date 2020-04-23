Left Menu
Broadcaster Scully 'resting comfortably' after fall

Updated: 23-04-2020 23:17 IST
Legendary baseball broadcaster Vin Scully was hospitalized after falling at his home and is "resting comfortably," the Los Angeles Dodgers said Thursday. "I won't be doing anymore headfirst sliding, I never liked it," Scully said in a team statement posted on Twitter.

Scully, 92, began announcing Dodgers games in Brooklyn 70 years ago this week -- April 18, 1950 -- with Red Barber as his partner. Scully retired in 2016. He was honored by the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in 1982 with the Ford C. Frick Award and received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016.

