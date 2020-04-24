Left Menu
Development News Edition

2020 NFL Draft: NY Giants preview

Reuters | Updated: 24-04-2020 01:19 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 01:19 IST
2020 NFL Draft: NY Giants preview

NY Giants capsule TEAM DRAFT NEEDS

Edge rusher The Giants had 36 sacks last season, and Markus Golden, who led the team with 10, hasn't been re-signed. Defensive end Leonard Williams (franchise tag) was retained, but the outside linebacker spots are bereft of finishers. Darrell Taylor (Tennessee) and Terrell Lewis (Alabama) are second-round targets the Giants are monitoring.

Offensive tackle Free agent Cameron Fleming was poached from the Cowboys and could get a chance to start full time. Fleming could be bumped back to a swing tackle role if the Giants are able to upgrade here.

Wide receiver Injuries devoured this group in 2019. Golden Tate and Sterling Shepard are fine, but an elite playmaker could tempt the Giants in the first round. Pairing the likes of Alabama's Jerry Jeudy with Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley could bring the excitement level up several decibels.

Cornerback Signing one of the top-ranked free agent cornerbacks on the market in James Bradberry is a boon for a DB room desperate for an alpha. Deandre Baker more than held his own as a first-round rookie - it's a ghost town on the depth chart after that - and GM Dave Gettleman has made it clear you need three top corners to survive. Corey Ballentine is best as a rotational defensive back.

Safety More will be asked of the safeties in Patrick Graham's defense, which needs a playmaker who can cover slot receivers.

Linebacker The Giants got their key inside spot filled by signing Blake Martinez, a tackle machine with the Packers. He needs a tag-team partner who can run and cover.

--FIVE-YEAR DRAFT HISTORY Drafts have been lean for the Giants, but recent classes have created some optimism. The only saving grace from 2015 -- Landon Collins -- was allowed to walk in free agency last spring, and the 2016 group yielded only wideout Sterling Shepard, who has battled concussion issues. Evan Engram and Dalvin Tomlinson both look like keepers, but the 2017 class is otherwise gone. The 2018 draft brought more hope, with Saquon Barkley an obvious star and three promising middle rounders in Will Hernandez, Lorenzo Carter and B.J. Hill, though all three must continue to develop. There might be even more optimism for the 2019 class, with Daniel Jones impressing early, Dexter Lawrence and Darius Slayton popping, and several others contributing. Jones' ceiling is the swing factor.

Best pick: WR Darius Slayton, R5 2019 - Jones and Barkley are more valuable, but nobody has outperformed his draft status more than Slayton, who was ultra-productive as a rookie. Worst pick: LT Ereck Flowers, R1 2015 - Davis Webb (third round, 2017) never played a down, but Flowers was a top-10 pick who proved to be a turnstile and a penalty machine at left tackle.

--2019 STATISTICS TOTAL OFFENSE: 338.5 (23rd)

RUSHING: 105.3 (19th) PASSING: 233.2 (18th)

TOTAL DEFENSE: 377.3 (25th) RUSHING: 113.3 (20th)

PASSING: 264.1 (28th) --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Supreme Court rejects Trump bid to limit water pollution law

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday rejected arguments by President Donald Trumps administration seeking to limit the reach of a landmark water pollution law in a Hawaii dispute over wastewater indirectly discharged into the Pacific Ocean - ...

U.S. coronavirus deaths top 49,000, averaging 2,000 lives lost a day -Reuters tally

U.S. coronavirus deaths topped 49,000 on Thursday as the number of lives lost in April rises by an average of 2,000 a day, according to a Reuters tally. At that rate, U.S. deaths will reach 50,000 no later than Friday.The total number of U....

Lawyers for ousted U.S. health official say he will file whistleblower's complaint

Lawyers for Rick Bright, the ousted director of a U.S. agency responsible for the development of drugs to fight the coronavirus pandemic, said on Thursday he will file a whistleblowers complaint with two government offices over his reassign...

Dubai opens restaurants and cafes, resumes public transportation

Dubai on Thursday allowed cafes and restaurants to resume business, and shopping malls to be opened partially from 12 p.m until 10 p.m, but with a maximum capacity of 30, Dubais media office announced in a statement.The statement added that...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020