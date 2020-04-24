Left Menu
Report: Nets' coaching wish list includes Lue, Kidd

Reuters | Updated: 24-04-2020 01:20 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 01:20 IST
The Brooklyn Nets are going big-name hunting in their head coaching search. Marc Stein of the New York Times reported Thursday that the Nets have put together a list of candidates that includes Mark Jackson, Jason Kidd, Tyronn Lue and Jeff Van Gundy.

Jacque Vaughn, who was elevated to interim coach when Kenny Atkinson was fired, also is expected to be considered. Lue coached the Cleveland Cavaliers to their only NBA title in 2016 and now is an assistant with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Kidd, an assistant with the crosstown Lakers, coached the Nets in 2013-14 to a 44-38 record. At the end of the season, his rights were traded to Milwaukee for a pair of second-round draft picks, and he coached the Bucks until he was fired midway through the 2017-18 season. Jackson and Van Gundy are broadcast partners with ABC/ESPN. Jackson, a former NBA point guard, coached the Golden State Warriors from 2011-14, and Van Gundy led the New York Knicks (1996-2001) and Houston Rockets (2003-07).

Vaughn, 45, coached the Orlando Magic to a 56-158 record from 2012-15. He was named interim coach of the Nets after Atkinson was fired on March 7. The Nets were 2-0 under Vaughn before the NBA season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. --Field Level Media

