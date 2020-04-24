Left Menu
NFL-Bengals select quarterback Burrow with top pick in NFL Draft

Updated: 24-04-2020 05:57 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 05:57 IST
NFL-Bengals select quarterback Burrow with top pick in NFL Draft

The Cincinnati Bengals selected Louisiana State University quarterback Joe Burrow with the first pick of the NFL Draft on Thursday that was held online in a bid to help stem the spread of the coronavirus.

The 23-year-old quarterback, who won the Heisman Trophy as the best collegiate football player last December before leading the Tigers to a national championship the next month, was the consensus top choice.

