NFL-Bengals select quarterback Burrow with top pick in NFL Draft

NFL-Bengals select quarterback Burrow with top pick in NFL DraftReuters | Updated: 24-04-2020 05:57 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 05:57 IST
The Cincinnati Bengals selected Louisiana State University quarterback Joe Burrow with the first pick of the NFL Draft on Thursday that was held online in a bid to help stem the spread of the coronavirus.
The 23-year-old quarterback, who won the Heisman Trophy as the best collegiate football player last December before leading the Tigers to a national championship the next month, was the consensus top choice.
