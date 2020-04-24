Left Menu
Development News Edition

2020 NFL Draft: Burrow, Young go 1-2

Reuters | Updated: 24-04-2020 06:18 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 06:18 IST
2020 NFL Draft: Burrow, Young go 1-2

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow was the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday. Burrow went 15-0 and won the national championship with the Tigers. Now he gets a shot at turning around the Cincinnati Bengals, who went 2-14 and haven't won a playoff game in three decades.

"I worked really hard to get here," said Burrow, wearing a 740 shirt to represent his home area of southeast Ohio. Commissioner Roger Goodell made the official announcement from his basement to kick off the virtual NFL draft with Burrow getting word from his parents' home in The Plains, Ohio.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said the team didn't consider any trade overtures and the franchise was in agreement on Burrow early in the process. Taylor said Thursday via teleconference that Burrow took complete ownership of the offense at LSU and he's the total package. "There's a lot of things tangibly and intangibly that be brings to the table. You see it with your own eyes -- ability, leadership, he's the total package," Taylor said.

The Ohio State transfer and Heisman Trophy winner had an FBS-record 60 TD passes last season. He became the third player in three years to claim that trophy and emerge as the No. 1 pick in the following draft, following Oklahoma quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray. Ohio State defensive end Chase Young was the second pick to the Washington Redskins, who have amassed a defensive line comprised of five first-round picks for first-year coach Ron Rivera. Young had 16.5 sacks last season as a junior.

Young's defensive teammate, cornerback Jeff Okudah, went No. 3 to the Lions. Detroit traded Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay to the Philadelphia Eagles in March. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

2020 NFL Draft: Burrow, Young go 1-2

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow was the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday. The first six picks included three quarterbacks -- Burrow, Alabamas Tua Tagovailoa and Oregons Justin Herbert.Burrow went 15-0 and won the national championshi...

U.S. House passes $500 billion coronavirus bill in latest relief package

The U.S. House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved a 484 billion coronavirus relief bill on Thursday, funding small businesses and hospitals and pushing the total spending response to the crisis to an unprecedented near 3 trillion. T...

Bombay HC issues notice to Maha govt in Thane engineer assault case

The Bombay High Court has asked the Maharashtra government as to why the Thane engineer assault case, in which state minister Jitendra Awhads staff was allegedly involved, should not be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation CBI...

US House approves interim $484 bn COVID-19 relief bill

The US House of Representatives on Thursday local time passed a coronavirus pandemic relief bill of USD 484 billion that provides funding for small businesses, hospitals and coronavirus testing. This comes as the virus continues to ravage t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020