Left Menu
Development News Edition

F1 paying teams to protect 'ecosystem'

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 24-04-2020 09:27 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 09:27 IST
F1 paying teams to protect 'ecosystem'

Formula One chief has said some teams have been given cash payments to protect the championship's "ecosystem" as it absorbs the financial hit caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Greg Maffei, the chief executive of Formula One owners Liberty Media, said an undisclosed number of payments had been made to teams, which rely heavily on profit-sharing from F1 to survive.

The 2020 championship has been thrown into turmoil since the COVID-19 crisis swept around the world, with the Australian Grand Prix and Monaco Grand Prix canceled and seven other races postponed. With the possibility of races taking place without fans when the season does eventually resume, Maffei told analysts on a conference call Formula One may struggle to make a profit this year.

"If you run races with no live audience, we'll obviously have lower profitability, and that may be even no profitability," Maffei said. "We may be sufficiently capitalized to handle that for 2020, but there are teams which will incur costs, particularly those that don't have minimum guarantees from F1 and really their major revenue source is the share of the profits from F1.

"We have advanced money in advance of team payments for certain teams already. There are cases where we may do more of that. There are other things that we might do to bridge teams that might need help. We're certainly not viewing this as an open checkbook. "We want to make sure that teams are solvent because they are part of what we need to race successfully in 2020, 2021, and beyond.

"That's one of the reasons why we have to be thoughtful about how we begin. That's not only good for us, but good for the ecosystem." Maffei, meanwhile, admitted that Formula One chiefs still had no clear idea of how the season may unfold, noting that officials were planning for a variety of scenarios. "That's the great unknown," Maffei said. "We have scenarios for zero races, anywhere from 15-18 races, races that begin with no fans present and only the teams," Maffei said in a call with Wall Street analysts.

"We really have a host of opportunities or challenges on all fronts." Maffei added that while drivers would need only a short lead time to resume racing, the logistics of moving teams to a particular venue would require significant planning. "The lead time depends on a lot of things -- how quickly can you get a team, or a series of teams which have been viewed as clean, to a location and where that location is," Maffei said.

"There are a lot of variables there. The drivers can probably race anytime if you can get them to a location safely.".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Packers trade up for Utah State QB Love

Fifteen years after taking Aaron Rodgers as Brett Favres successor, the Green Bay Packers pulled a similar move on Thursday night, trading up to draft Utah State quarterback Jordan Love. The Packers sent the Miami Dolphins a fourth-round pi...

USDMA launches coronavirus portal 'Drishti'

In a bid to provide a common platform to the state administration and the citizens for the accurate information on coronavirus, the Uttarakhand State District Management Authority USDMA has launched COVID-19 Drishti portal. After viewing th...

Quincy Crew, EG advance in BTS Pro Series: Americas

Quincy Crew and Evil Geniuses moved within one win of reaching the finals of the BTS Pro Series Americas event. As the playoffs began Thursday with upper-bracket action, Quincy Crew defeated business associates 2-1, and Evil Geniuses topped...

Hope dashed: Asian shares fall after Wall Street loses rally

Asian shares are lower on Friday after an early rally on Wall Street suddenly vanished, the latest example of how fragile the hopes underpinning the stock markets monthlong recovery are. Japans benchmark Nikkei 225 slipped 0.8 in morning tr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020