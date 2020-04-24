Left Menu
2020 NFL Draft: Trade tracker

Reuters | Updated: 24-04-2020 10:30 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 10:30 IST
Four trades were made Thursday in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, which was relatively quiet in terms of front-office maneuvering. The first 12 picks were made without a deal being swung, the longest such start to a draft since 2015, when the first swap was completed at No. 15.

On Thursday night, the initial trade came when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers moved up one spot, from No. 14 to No. 13, in a swap with the San Francisco 49ers. The Buccaneers drafted Iowa offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs. The 49ers chose South Carolina defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw and added the 117th overall pick from the Bucs while sending Tampa Bay the 245th overall pick.

The 13th pick had originated with the Indianapolis Colts, who traded their first-rounder to the 49ers for defensive lineman DeForest Buckner last month. The Los Angeles Chargers acquired the 23rd pick -- to select Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray -- and traded the 37th and 71st picks to the New England Patriots.

Minnesota traded the 25th pick to the 49ers, who selected Arizona State wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. San Francisco gave the Vikings picks No. 31, 117 and 176 in the exchange. The Green Bay Packers traded up four places to select Utah State quarterback Jordan Love 26th overall in a deal with the Miami Dolphins. Green Bay parted with the 30th and 136th picks.

