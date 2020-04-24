Peter Siddle's contract at Essex cricket deferred until 2021

England county cricket club, Essex, on Thursday confirmed that Australian player Peter Siddle's contract has been deferred until 2021 amid the coronavirus pandemic. "Essex County Cricket Club can today confirm that Overseas signing Peter Siddle will not join up with the side during the 2020 campaign, with his contract now revised for the 2021 season," the club said in a statement.

As all domestic fixtures have been suspended until May 28 in view of the ongoing pandemic, it was mutually agreed that Siddle's contract will be postponed for a year. Reflecting on the same, Siddle said it is a shame as he was 'really looking forward to the season'.

"It's a shame I won't be returning to Chelmsford this year as I was really looking forward to the season with the Eagles, but there are plenty of things more important than cricket going on in the world at the moment," Siddle said in a statement. "In light of the current situation, it makes sense for me to come back over for the 2021 season when hopefully we're back to normal and playing cricket again. It feels like a long way off at the moment, but I'm really excited to see all the boys and play at The Cloudfm County Ground again. Until then, stay safe and look after yourselves and your loved ones. See you soon," he added.

Chief Executive of Essex Cricket, Derek Bowden, said the postponement of the season is going to have an impact on the overseas players and thanked Siddle for his understanding. "The postponed start to the season is going to have an impact on Overseas players in the squad. Peter Siddle was scheduled to be arriving in the UK last week, but we have together made the decision to defer his contract to the 2021 season," Bowden said.

"We are constantly reviewing the situation with our other Overseas players in light of when various competitions will commence, together with their own personal safety and ability to travel. I'd like to thank Peter and his management for their understanding and we're looking forward to welcoming him back next year," he added. (ANI)

