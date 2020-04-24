Sports-On this day... April 25

ON THIS DAY -- APRIL 25 April 25, 1992

SOCCER - Tottenham Hotspur's Paul Gascoigne and Gary Lineker are given trophies ahead of their last home appearance for the London club. Gascoigne and Lineker guided Spurs to a third-placed finish in the league in their first season together (1989-90) and followed it up by winning the FA Cup in 1991.

Lineker, who was Tottenham's top scorer in each of his three seasons with the club, joined Japan's Nagoya Grampus Eight in 1992, while Gascoigne moved to Serie A side Lazio. April 25, 2000

SOCCER - Romania's Gheorghe Hagi kicks the ball during a training session ahead of a friendly match against Cyprus in his home county of Constanta. Officially honoured as his country's player of the century a few months earlier, the stocky playmaker captained Romania to a 2-0 victory thanks to Adrian Mutu's second-half goal and a late penalty by Ionel Ganes.

April 25, 2002 SOCCER - Brazilian great Pele waves to fans as a policeman watches from above outside Mexico City's National Auditorium.

One of the game's most recognised faces and among its most revered icons, Pele is the only player to win three World Cup titles, claiming his last in Mexico in 1970. He set the tournament alight with his dazzling performances, scoring the opener in his side's 4-1 win over Italy in the final.

April 25, 2004 TENNIS - Argentine Guillermo Coria kisses the trophy after winning the final of the Monte Carlo Masters in Monaco with a 6-2 6-1 6-3 victory over German Rainer Schuettler.

Nicknamed 'El Mago' - the magician - Coria was a claycourt specialist who reached a career-high ranking of world number three but never won a Grand Slam. He reached the final again the following year but was beaten in four sets by Spaniard Rafa Nadal, who went on to win the title for eight consecutive years to lay claim to the title 'King of Clay'.

April 25, 2005 SNOOKER - Jimmy White looks on during his 13-5 loss to Matthew Stevens in the second round of the Embassy World Professional Snooker Championship at the Crucible Theatre, Sheffield.

Stevens led 12-4 after the first two sessions and completed the victory in under 30 minutes with a 69 break in the 18th frame. White won the Masters in 1984 and UK Championship in 1992 but could not complete the Triple Crown by winning the World Championships, where he was a six-time finalist.

April 25, 2007 CRICKET - Australian pace bowler Nathan Bracken celebrates with Adam Gilchrist and Andrew Symonds after dismissing South Africa's Graeme Smith during their World Cup semi-final match at Gros Islet.

South Africa, who were top of the one-day rankings before the tournament began, collapsed to 149 all out from 43.5 overs after Smith won the toss and elected to bat. It was their lowest total at a World Cup. Australia knocked reached the target with 18.3 overs remaining and went on to beat Sri Lanka in the final to capture their fourth World Cup crown and third in succession.

April 25, 2010 GYMNASTICS - Judges watch as Netherlands' Epke Zonderland performs in the senior men's final of the parallel bars in the European Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Birmingham.

Zonderland finished fifth in the event but took home the silver medal on the horizontal bars. Nicknamed 'The Flying Dutchman', he was a three-times world and European champion on the horizontal bars and also won gold at the 2012 London Olympics.

April 25, 2011 ICE HOCKEY - The United States celebrate with the trophy after defeating Canada 3-2 in the gold medal game of the IIHF Women's World Ice Hockey Championships in Zurich.

Hilary Knight's goal in overtime gave the defending champions their third straight gold medal while Canada finished runners-up for the third consecutive time. Knight ended the tournament as the scoring leader with 14 points (five goals and nine assists) while Slovakia's Zuzana Tomcikova was named Most Valuable Player.

April 25, 2012 SOCCER - Bayern Munich midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger celebrates at the end of the second leg of their Champions League semi-final after knocking out Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Bayern won 3-1 on penalties after the teams were locked 3-3 on aggregate after extra time, with Schweinsteiger scoring the winning penalty kick. The German side's luck ran out in the final where they were beaten 4-3 on penalties by Chelsea after the match ended 1-1 after extra time at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

April 25, 2015 SOCCER - Players from Red Star Belgrade and Partizan Belgrade stand on the pitch amid smoke during their Serbian Superliga match in Belgrade.

Partizan Belgrade held holders and bitter city rivals Red Star to a goalless draw in a match that was marred by crowd trouble. The start of the match was delayed for 45 minutes after Red Star supporters pelted riot police with seats and flares, forcing officers to retreat from the north tier that houses the club's ultras. (Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar and Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; editing by Simon Jennings)