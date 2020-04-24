Left Menu
Development News Edition

FIH Hockey Pro League Season 2 extended by one year, to run through June 2021 now

PTI | Lausanne | Updated: 24-04-2020 16:41 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 16:41 IST
FIH Hockey Pro League Season 2 extended by one year, to run through June 2021 now

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) on Friday extended the second edition of its prestigious Pro League by one year till June 2021 after a slew of matches were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Season 2 was set to run from January to June 2020 and around one third of the matches were completed by early March before the escalating COVID-19 crisis brought the competition to a standstill.

The FIH said the decision was reached after agreement with 11 participating countries, including India. India are currently fourth on the table with 10 points from two wins and as many number of losses and draws behind Belgium, Australia and the Netherlands. "Due to ongoing uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 global health pandemic, and in agreement with the 11 participating National Associations (NAs), the second edition of the FIH Hockey Pro League is being extended through to June 2021," the FIH said in a release. The FIH was forced to suspend the Pro League twice earlier. It had first postponed all matches scheduled before April 15 and later extended the deferment till May 17 because of the novel coronavirus which has killed more than 1.9 lakh people globally.

The world hockey body was planning to hold the ties in July and August, provided the current situation improves. In agreement with all participating countries, the FIH also announced that the window for Season 3 of the FIH Hockey Pro League will be from September 2021 to June 2022. "The decision to spread the Pro League season over a longer time period will allow for greater flexibility in terms of the scheduling, reducing match congestion in the first half of the year whilst also helping to ensure that international hockey remains highly visible via broadcast for much of the year." PTI PDS AT

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Spain's daily coronavirus deaths lowest in a month

Spains daily coronavirus deaths fell to the lowest in more than a month on Friday, with 367 registered in the previous 24 hours, as the government prepared criteria to ease one of Europes strictest lockdowns from next month. The new deaths ...

When Saqlain Mushtag sledged Sachin only to never sledge him again

Sachin Tendulkar and Saqlain Mushtaq were involved in umpteen intense battles in the 90s but one such duel left the star Pakistan off-spinner deeply embarrassed. In one of his early battles with Tendulkar during the Sahara Cup in Canada,...

Pandemic brings gloom to Muslims marking month of Ramzan

Millions of Muslims in Asia on Friday started the holiest month on the Islamic calendar under the coronavirus lockdown or strict social restrictions, deepening their anxiety over the disease. For many, Ramzan is a time to get closer to God,...

UK Opposition to review impact of Covid-19 on ethnic minorities

The UKs Opposition Labour Party on Friday announced a review into the disproportionate impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the countrys minority ethnic populations, including those of Indian-origin. Labour Party Leader Keir Starmer hosted...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020