Happy birthday to true inspiration: Bumrah wishes Sachin Tendulkar

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah on Friday wished former batsman Sachin Tendulkar, who is celebrating his 47th birthday today, and called him his 'true inspiration' on and off the field.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2020 17:06 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 17:06 IST
Sachin Tendulkar, left, and Jasprit Bumrah, right. (Photo/Jasprit Bumrah Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah on Friday wished former batsman Sachin Tendulkar, who is celebrating his 47th birthday today, and called him his 'true inspiration' on and off the field. "To a true inspiration, on the cricket field and off it, happy birthday Sachin sir, I hope you have a great day. Birthday cake @sachin_rt," Bumrah tweeted.

Former Australian speedster Brett Lee also extended his wishes to the legendary batsman. Taking to Twitter, Lee tweeted: "Happy birthday legend @sachin_rt Even though that the battles on the cricket field have now ceased, the friendships will last forever! Stay safe mate and have a wonderful celebration."

India all-rounder and member of the 2011 World Cup winning-side Yusuf Pathan said that Tendulkar used every obstacle to prove his abilities and became an inspiration of many. "He converted every stone thrown at him into milestones, turned out to be an inspiration for millions across the globe. Happy 47th birthday @sachin_rt paaji. Thank you for giving many nostalgic moments to us fans. #HappyBirthdaySachin," Pathan tweeted.

The Maharashtra-born player had an illustrious career in the game, creating several records. Tendulkar made his debut in Test cricket on November 15, 1989. In the same year on December 18, he played his first ODI match. The legendary cricketer has the most number of runs in the longest format of the game, amassing 15,921 runs. Along the way, Tendulkar scored 51 Test centuries, most by any player.

Things are no different in ODI cricket as Tendulkar atop the list of most runs in this format as well. He has accumulated 18,426 runs in ODI which includes 49 tons. Tendulkar represented the country in six World Cups during his career that lasted for 24 years. He was the part of the 2011 World Cup-winning squad. (ANI)

