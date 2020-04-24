German Cup soccer final postponed indefinitely

German Cup soccer final postponed indefinitelyPTI | Berlin | Updated: 24-04-2020 17:13 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 17:13 IST
The German Cup soccer final has been postponed indefinitely and will likely take place without fans
The German soccer federation says the final will no longer be played on May 23 in Berlin as planned but it's still sticking to a June 30 deadline to finish the season
Federation president Fritz Keller says “it is extremely unfortunate that in all likelihood this special game will have to take place in a stadium without spectators.” There are also no dates for the postponed semifinals. They were originally scheduled to be played earlier this week with champion Bayern Munich hosting Eintracht Frankfurt and fourth-division club Saarbrücken welcoming Bayer Leverkusen.
- READ MORE ON:
- German
- Federation
- Berlin
- Eintracht Frankfurt
- Bayern Munich
- Bayer Leverkusen
ALSO READ
Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 4,974, deaths by 246 - RKI
Germany hopes EU can agree economic aid package on Thursday
Number of people on Germany's short-time work seen rising higher than in 2009
Germany: Gradual return to normality possible if infection trend continues
German exports up in Feb, virus hurts China trade