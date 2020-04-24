Left Menu
Tendulkar turns 47, wishes pour in for "true inspiration"

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2020 17:32 IST
Tendulkar turns 47, wishes pour in for "true inspiration"

A name synonymous with most things good and perfect in Indian cricket, Sachin Tendulkar on Friday turned 47 and was flooded with flattering wishes from the sporting fraternity. The diminutive Mumbaikar, the greatest accumulator of runs in the game's history, decided not to have any elaborate celebrations this year owing to the devastation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. "Started my day by taking blessings from my Mother. Sharing a photo of Ganpati Bappa that she gifted me. Absolutely priceless," he tweeted on Friday well past afternoon. A former Rajya Sabha MP, Tendulkar has slipped into the retired life after calling it quits in 2013, offering perspective on the game when sought and staying busy with social work.

"Happy birthday to the man whose passion for the game of cricket has inspired many. Wishing you an amazing year ahead paaji," tweeted India captain Virat Kohli and, like everyone else, shared a picture with the iconic right-hander in which the two were sharing a laugh. Not to be left behind was his white-ball deputy Rohit Sharma, who also listed his favourite Tendulkar moments. "Many happy returns of the day to the great man...My two best moments with him were: 1)Sharing the match winning partnership at Sydney against Australia in the first final.

"2)Receiving my test cap at Eden gardens," he recalled. Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah called Tendulkar "a true inspiration" "...on the cricket field and off it, happy birthday Sachin sir, I hope you have a great day." The sentiment was shared by several other cricketers who posted their wishes on their respective social media pages.

"Even though that the battles on the cricket field have now ceased, the friendships will last forever! Stay safe mate and have a wonderful celebration Party popper," tweeted Brett Lee. Ace TT player A Sharath Kamal was also among those who posted an elaborate message for the maestro and even had an interesting proposal for him.

"To dominate a sport consistently over a long span of time is truly incredible. A wonderful role model for all young athletes. Wishing you the best on your birthday, @sachin_rt," he said. "Would be a pleasure pairing up with you for a doubles game of table tennis after the situation betters!" he added.

