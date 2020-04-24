Soccer-Bayern's Coutinho undergoes ankle surgery, out for weeks

Left Menu
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 24-04-2020 20:26 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 20:26 IST
Bayern Munich midfielder Philippe Coutinho underwent minor surgery on his right ankle on Friday and will start his rehabilitation programme in about two weeks, the German champions said. The 27-year-old Brazilian, on loan from Barcelona for one season, could be back fit for the remainder of the Bundesliga campaign, which has been suspended since mid-March due to the coronavirus outbreak.

He has so far failed to impress in Germany and is reportedly a target for several English Premier League clubs. The German league is expected to restart some time next month with games played without spectators, though an exact date will likely be decided next week at a government meeting.

Bayern are four points clear at the top of the table and in the hunt for a record-extending eighth straight league crown.

