Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Playing for Hammarby unlikely, but Ibrahimovic keeps door slightly ajar

Reuters | Updated: 24-04-2020 21:40 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 21:40 IST
Soccer-Playing for Hammarby unlikely, but Ibrahimovic keeps door slightly ajar

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has kept alive the possibility, if only slightly, of playing for Swedish club Hammarby if and when their season starts after the coronavirus pandemic. The 38-year-old striker, who joined AC Milan in December, is training with the club in which he bought a stake last year while the Serie A season remains suspended.

It has raised hopes among fans that Ibrahimovic could pull on the green and white of the Stockholm club. "I have a contract with Milan at the moment and we have to see how things finish there, if they finish," Ibrahimovic said in an interview with Dplay Sweden on Friday.

"There are no official decisions yet. I've said all the time I want to play football for as long as possible and then you never know what happens in the future." Pushed further, Ibrahimovic, whose link with Hammarby has sparked anger from fans of Malmo with whom he began his career, said he would honour his six-month contract with Milan.

"I have to go back to Italy as it's in my contract, as a professional you have to keep what you've signed," he said. "There are a lot of things going on and I don't know. I mean who knew the coronavirus would come into the picture and turn the world upside down in two weeks?

"We'll see what happens. At the moment it's nothing I think of because I have a contract with Milan. I want to play as long as I can. Will I play in (Swedish championship) Allsvenskan? I don't know. I've always said I won't play there but I've said other things as well that have changed so we'll see what happens." Ibrahimovic, whose career has taken him to Europe's biggest clubs including Ajax Amsterdam, Juventus, Inter Milan, Barcelona, Paris St Germain and Manchester United, said he was disappointed with the reaction to his relationship with Hammarby from Malmo fans.

A statue in his honour outside Malmo's stadium has been repeatedly vandalised. "It's sad. As I said, those who know they know, they would never have done anything like this because they are grateful," he said. "Those who want attention and want media to write about it because they think it's cool, this is on a baby level.

"We're not on that level, we're bigger than that. The statue was what it was and the statue being gone doesn't mean my history is gone. My history remains forever."

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Banned Vienna protest against lockdown draws 200

A crowd of around 200 defied a police ban to gather in central Vienna on Friday for a protest against Austrias coronavirus lockdown. The restrictions have been in place for more than a month and helped flatten the curve of infections. The g...

Prominent Saudi rights activist dies in prison - sources

Prominent Saudi Arabian rights activist Abdullah al-Hamid, imprisoned since 2013, died on Thursday, activists and a source close to him told Reuters.Hamid, 69, died in the King Saud Medical City in Riyadh, having suffered a stroke on Apr. 9...

TN CM puts Chennai, other urban areas under full shutdown mode

Tightening restrictions further in select urban areas to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Friday announced a complete shutdown beginning Sunday in Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai for four days,...

Twitter allows Trump disinfectant videos, says they do not violate COVID-19 policy

Twitter Inc said on Friday that video clips of U.S. President Donald Trump suggesting scientists investigate inserting light or disinfectant into coronavirus patients did not violate its COVID-19 misinformation policy.A Twitter spokeswoman ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020