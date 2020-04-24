Left Menu
Development News Edition

KKFI extends help to women's team captain Nasreen

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2020 21:47 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 21:47 IST
KKFI extends help to women's team captain Nasreen

The Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI) has extended financial assistance of Rs one lakh to women's team skipper Nasreen, who is going through some tough time amid the COVID-19 Pandemic. The 22-year-old, who is on a scholarship with Airport Authority of India (AAI), had played a crucial role in securing a top podium finish for the country at the 2019 South Asian Games.

With the local markets being shut due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Nasreen's father, who sells steel utensils on the streets to earn a livelihood, has been going through financial hardships. After the information reached the officials, KKFI transferred one lakh rupees, to Nasreen's bank account.

"We are always at the forefront to support sportsperson and deserving talents who face genuine issues. It's unfortunate that a national player had to face a tough time in such an unprecedented situation," KKFI general secretary M S Tyagi said. The KKFI is also providing food packets to several other players and homeless through Kho Kho Food Distribution Centres with the help of local volunteers, Tyagi further added.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Banned Vienna protest against lockdown draws 200

A crowd of around 200 defied a police ban to gather in central Vienna on Friday for a protest against Austrias coronavirus lockdown. The restrictions have been in place for more than a month and helped flatten the curve of infections. The g...

Prominent Saudi rights activist dies in prison - sources

Prominent Saudi Arabian rights activist Abdullah al-Hamid, imprisoned since 2013, died on Thursday, activists and a source close to him told Reuters.Hamid, 69, died in the King Saud Medical City in Riyadh, having suffered a stroke on Apr. 9...

TN CM puts Chennai, other urban areas under full shutdown mode

Tightening restrictions further in select urban areas to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Friday announced a complete shutdown beginning Sunday in Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai for four days,...

Twitter allows Trump disinfectant videos, says they do not violate COVID-19 policy

Twitter Inc said on Friday that video clips of U.S. President Donald Trump suggesting scientists investigate inserting light or disinfectant into coronavirus patients did not violate its COVID-19 misinformation policy.A Twitter spokeswoman ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020