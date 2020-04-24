Left Menu
KKFI provides Rs 1 lakh aid to women's team captain Nasreen

The Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI) extended immediate financial assistance to the Indian women's team skipper Nasreen who had played a crucial role in securing a top podium finish for the country at the 2019 South Asian Games.

ANI | Updated: 24-04-2020 22:30 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 22:30 IST
Kho Kho Federation of India logo. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi, April 24: The Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI) extended immediate financial assistance to the Indian women's team skipper Nasreen who had played a crucial role in securing a top podium finish for the country at the 2019 South Asian Games. On a scholarship with Airport Authority of India (AAI), Nasreen comes from a humble background. On Thursday, she said she was forced to live without ration due to the financial crisis faced due to the lockdown.

"My father used to sell utensils but due to lockdown, he is not able to go out which resulted in a financial crisis for the family. He is the sole earner in the family. Everything is closed during this lockdown. We are having trouble in getting the ration. The general secretary of the Kho Kho Federation of India Tyagi Sir helped us but our problems are not getting any easier," Nasreen had told ANI.After the information reached to officials, KKFI immediately transferred one lakh rupees, to Nasreen's bank account. "We are always at the forefront to support sportsperson and deserving talents who face genuine issues. It's unfortunate that a national player had to face a tough time in such an unprecedented situation," KKFI General Secretary M S Tyagi said in a statement.

Besides this, the KKFI is also providing food packets to several other players and poor, homeless people in Badarpur & Kohat Enclave in Pitampura through Kho Kho Food Distribution Centres with the help of local volunteers, Tyagi further added. (ANI)

