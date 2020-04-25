Left Menu
Development News Edition

NiP improve to 2-0 to open Pushka League

Reuters | Updated: 25-04-2020 04:13 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 04:13 IST
NiP improve to 2-0 to open Pushka League

Ninjas in Pyjamas won for the second time in as many days Friday, improving to 2-0 and moving atop the European group at the WePlay! Pushka League online tournament. The 14-team, $250,000 Dota 2 event features seven teams from Europe and seven from the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

Each team plays six matches in the round-robin group stage, with each match best-of-three. The top four teams in each group will advance to the double-elimination playoffs, scheduled to begin May 7. On Friday, Team Spirit opened play with a 2-0 victory over B8 in the CIS group's only match of the day. Spirit won in 30 and 32 minutes.

NiP beat Team Liquid in 52 and 45 minutes for their second win of the tournament. It was Liquid's first match of the event. Team Secret swept Alliance in 34 and 39 minutes to become the second -- and only other -- team thus far with a win in the European group.

Following group play, all playoff matches will be best-of-three aside from the May 12 final, which will be best-of-five. The champion will receive $70,000, and the runner-up will get $45,000. Saturday's WePlay! Pushka League schedule:

Europe Team Liquid vs. Alliance

CIS HellRaisers vs. FlyToMoon

Natus Vincere vs. B8 WePlay! Pushka League standings through Friday

Europe 1. Ninjas in Pyjamas, 2-0

2. Team Secret, 1-0 T3. OG, 0-0

T3. Team Nigma, 0-0 T5. Alliance, 0-1

T5. OG Seed, 0-1 T5. Team Liquid, 0-1

CIS T1. HellRaisers, 1-0

T1. Team Spirit, 1-0 T3. FlyToMoon, 0-0

T3. Virtus.pro, 0-0 T3. VP.Prodigy, 0-0

T6. B8, 0-1 T6. Natus Vincere, 0-1

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

Delhi airport to enforce rigorous social-distancing norms once passenger flights resume

One Piece Chapter 978 to deal with Flying Six, Chapter 979 again on break

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Andhra govt launches zero-interest loans for women SHGs

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has launched interest-free loans for women Self-Help Groups SHGs in the state. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy lead government has already fulfilled most of their promises made in the manifesto with s...

In already poor Honduras, coronavirus pushes some into homelessness

Poor Hondurans who were barely eking out a living selling basics on the capitals gritty streets prior to the coronavirus outbreak are now sleeping on those same streets as they can no longer afford their rent.Perla Maradiaga, a 35-year-old ...

Bengals start run on WRs at Day 2 of NFL Draft

Teams continued to dip into the 2020 NFL Drafts deep receiver class on Friday, with the Cincinnati Bengals kicking off the run at the top of Round 2 by grabbing Clemson wideout Tee Higgins. After six wideouts went in Round 1, Round 2 began ...

Cloud9, 100 Thieves rally for Road to Rio - North America wins

Cloud9 and 100 Thieves posted come-from-behind victories, and Gen.G Esports also won Friday in Group A action at the ESL One Road to Rio - North America event. Cloud9 overtook Orgless 2-1, and 100 Thieves rallied past Evil Geniuses 2-1. Gen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020