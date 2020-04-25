NiP improve to 2-0 to open Pushka League

Ninjas in Pyjamas won for the second time in as many days Friday, improving to 2-0 and moving atop the European group at the WePlay! Pushka League online tournament. The 14-team, $250,000 Dota 2 event features seven teams from Europe and seven from the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

Each team plays six matches in the round-robin group stage, with each match best-of-three. The top four teams in each group will advance to the double-elimination playoffs, scheduled to begin May 7. On Friday, Team Spirit opened play with a 2-0 victory over B8 in the CIS group's only match of the day. Spirit won in 30 and 32 minutes.

NiP beat Team Liquid in 52 and 45 minutes for their second win of the tournament. It was Liquid's first match of the event. Team Secret swept Alliance in 34 and 39 minutes to become the second -- and only other -- team thus far with a win in the European group.

Following group play, all playoff matches will be best-of-three aside from the May 12 final, which will be best-of-five. The champion will receive $70,000, and the runner-up will get $45,000. Saturday's WePlay! Pushka League schedule:

Europe Team Liquid vs. Alliance

CIS HellRaisers vs. FlyToMoon

Natus Vincere vs. B8 WePlay! Pushka League standings through Friday

Europe 1. Ninjas in Pyjamas, 2-0

2. Team Secret, 1-0 T3. OG, 0-0

T3. Team Nigma, 0-0 T5. Alliance, 0-1

T5. OG Seed, 0-1 T5. Team Liquid, 0-1

CIS T1. HellRaisers, 1-0

T1. Team Spirit, 1-0 T3. FlyToMoon, 0-0

T3. Virtus.pro, 0-0 T3. VP.Prodigy, 0-0

T6. B8, 0-1 T6. Natus Vincere, 0-1

--Field Level Media