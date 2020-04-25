Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reports: Goff restructures contract, saves Rams $7 million

Reuters | Updated: 25-04-2020 04:32 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 04:32 IST
Reports: Goff restructures contract, saves Rams $7 million

The Los Angeles Rams restructured the contract of quarterback Jared Goff to save $7 million against this season's salary cap, ESPN reported Friday. Spotrac indicates $8.8 million of Goff's $10 million base salary for 2020 was converted into future bonuses.

Los Angeles was $6 million over the cap before the maneuver, according to ESPN. Goff said earlier this month that he was willing to restructure his contact. He signed a four-year, $134 million extension prior to the 2019 campaign that kicks in following this season.

"I don't see why not," Goff said. "It doesn't change anything for me and it helps the team out." Goff, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 draft, initially signed a four-year, $27.9 million deal. The Rams later exercised his fifth-year option for 2020 at $22.78 million.

Goff has passed for 14,219 yards, 87 touchdowns and 42 interceptions in 54 games (all starts) over his first four NFL seasons. He threw for 4,638 yards, 22 touchdowns and a career-worst 16 interceptions last season. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

Delhi airport to enforce rigorous social-distancing norms once passenger flights resume

One Piece Chapter 978 to deal with Flying Six, Chapter 979 again on break

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Andhra govt launches zero-interest loans for women SHGs

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has launched interest-free loans for women Self-Help Groups SHGs in the state. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy lead government has already fulfilled most of their promises made in the manifesto with s...

In already poor Honduras, coronavirus pushes some into homelessness

Poor Hondurans who were barely eking out a living selling basics on the capitals gritty streets prior to the coronavirus outbreak are now sleeping on those same streets as they can no longer afford their rent.Perla Maradiaga, a 35-year-old ...

Bengals start run on WRs at Day 2 of NFL Draft

Teams continued to dip into the 2020 NFL Drafts deep receiver class on Friday, with the Cincinnati Bengals kicking off the run at the top of Round 2 by grabbing Clemson wideout Tee Higgins. After six wideouts went in Round 1, Round 2 began ...

Cloud9, 100 Thieves rally for Road to Rio - North America wins

Cloud9 and 100 Thieves posted come-from-behind victories, and Gen.G Esports also won Friday in Group A action at the ESL One Road to Rio - North America event. Cloud9 overtook Orgless 2-1, and 100 Thieves rallied past Evil Geniuses 2-1. Gen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020