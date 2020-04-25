Left Menu
Le Graët eyes restart with French cup finals

PTI | Paris | Updated: 25-04-2020 10:34 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 10:34 IST
The president of the French soccer federation wants the season to restart with the two domestic cup finals followed by remaining league games. France is on lockdown until May 11 because of the coronavirus outbreak. The league is scheduled to restart on June 17 if the government allows it.

French soccer federation president Noël Le Graët said he hopes “to resume the season and try to go to the end.” His new proposal is that the French Cup final be played either on June 13 or 20 with the League Cup final three days later and then the 10 league games. Le Graët said “this proposal wasn't challenged.”

