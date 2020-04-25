Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Cricket West Indies postpones test tour of England

The Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Friday (local time) postponed the England tour as coronavirus continue to rage.

ANI | St John's | Updated: 25-04-2020 11:15 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 11:15 IST
COVID-19: Cricket West Indies postpones test tour of England
Cricket West Indies (CWI) logo. Image Credit: ANI

The Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Friday (local time) postponed the England tour as coronavirus continue to rage. West Indies were scheduled to play three Tests from June 4 to June 29 but the tour was postponed as a result of the uncertainty for the safe resumption of cricket in England.

"We continue to be in regular dialogue with the ECB on when and how we might be able to rearrange the Test Series. Clearly playing in June is now not possible and we will continue our discussions with the ECB and other Internationals Boards on trying to find new dates," said Johnny Grave Chief Executive Officer of CWI in an official statement. "Our respective Medical Teams are beginning to discuss how this series could be played whist guaranteeing the health and safety of our players and support team. We will be as flexible as we can without compromising the safety of our team," he added.

According to CWI, the tour is likely to be held between July and September. On April 24, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) had said that no professional cricket will be played in England and Wales until July 1 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier, the two boards had also postponed the planned West Indies U19 tour of England due to scheduling clashes. (ANI)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

One Piece Chapter 978 to deal with Flying Six, Chapter 979 again on break

Delhi airport to enforce rigorous social-distancing norms once passenger flights resume

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: 70-year-old man from Tangmarg in Jammu and Kashmir dies; Union territory's death toll reaches six, say officials.

COVID-19 70-year-old man from Tangmarg in Jammu and Kashmir dies Union territorys death toll reaches six, say officials....

Indian-American lawyer Seema Nanda to step down as CEO of Democratic party

Seema Nanda has announced her decision to step down as the CEO of the Democratic National Committee, the top administrative position in the main Opposition party, ahead of the presidential elections in November. Nanda, 48, became the first ...

Japan economy minister cancels appearances after contact with virus-infected staffer

A key government official in charge of Japans economic response to the coronavirus outbreak called off his public appearances on Saturday to work from home after it was discovered that he had been in contact with a staffer who was infected ...

St. Xavier's College alumni association distributes PPEs among hospital staff

The alumni association of St. Xaviers College here has distributed 300 sets of personal protective gear to doctors and other medical staff of a private hospital in the city.The PPEs have been procured from an authorised supplier and were ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020