Former Australian cricketer Graeme Watson dies at 75
Former Australian cricketer Graeme Watson who was fighting cancer, has died at the age of 75.ANI | London | Updated: 25-04-2020 12:41 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 12:41 IST
Former Australian cricketer Graeme Watson who was fighting cancer, has died at the age of 75. Primarily a middle-order batsman and a medium-pace bowler, he featured in five Tests from 1967 to 1972 and two ODIs in 1972, ESPNcricinfo reported.
The all-rounder earned the national call during the 1966-67 tour of Rhodesia and South Africa. Watson slammed a half-century in the first innings of the second Test of the series. However, the medium-pace bowler was ruled of the next test after suffering an ankle injury. He returned for the fourth Test in Johannesburg where scalped his career-best 2 for 67 but failed to leave a mark with the bat as Kangaroos lost the series.
In 1971-72 he moved to Western Australia and played a major role in their Sheffield-Shield win in 1971-72, 1972-73, and 1974-75 seasons. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Australian
- South Africa
- ESPNcricinfo
- Western Australia
- Johannesburg
ALSO READ
Sport-On this day: Died April 11, 1977: Karen Krantzcke, Australian tennis player
Uruguay transports Australians, New Zealanders from virus-hit cruise ship
Virus-infected Australian cruise ship arrives at Montevideo port: AFP
Uruguay to repatriate Australians and New Zealanders from coronavirus-hit cruise ship
Australians, New Zealanders observe Easter online and in backyards