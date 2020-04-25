Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Texans' O'Brien says draft walk-off was in fun

Houston Texans head coach/general manager Bill O'Brien de-emphasized the moment Friday during the third round of the NFL draft when the television broadcast showed him walking away from his computer, apparently in anger. With the Texans on the clock for the 90th overall pick, O'Brien was seen throwing his hands up and having a lively conversation with someone online. He then walked past his son, who was seated next to him, and exited from camera range. Patriots pup an unexpected star in 'virtual' draft

It's a dog-eat-dog world in the NFL and no more so than Friday night, when a canine companion made an unexpected appearance in place of New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick during the draft telecast, perhaps a hint that the second evening of the "virtual" event could have more unscripted moments in store. After trading out of the first round, Belichick was set to make his second-round pick from a relatively spare home workstation, as coaches across the league settled in for the evening under coronavirus lockdown. First night of draft breaks records for TV viewership, league says

Television viewership for the first round of the NFL Draft broke records, the league said on Friday, with an average of more than 15.6 million tuning in for one of the rare few live sports events left on a professional calendar otherwise frozen during the coronavirus pandemic. Viewership was up 37% over the previous year as Louisiana State University's Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow went first overall to the Cincinnati Bengals, as expected. Higgins ready to 'tear it up' with Burrow in Cincinnati

One night after selecting LSU's Joe Burrow with the first pick of the NFL Draft, the Cincinnati Bengals wasted no time finding him a target by nabbing Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins with the first pick of the second round on Friday. Higgins, who grew up rooting for the Bengals, had 1,167 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns last season and is already familiar with Burrow's game, having faced his now team mate in last year's national championship game. On this day: Born April 26, 1918 - Fanny Blankers-Koen, Dutch athlete

Fanny Blankers-Koen was bemused by her success and never comfortable with adulation, but the Dutch sprinter, nicknamed the Flying Housewife, was the first post-World War Two sporting superstar after winning four golds at the 1948 Olympics. She might have won more at the Games in London but was restricted to just three individual events plus a relay, even though she had held the world record, at one time or another, in six different disciplines. Rodgers shows some Love to Packers draft pick

Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers' first interaction with his heir apparent was cordial, Packers first-round draft Jordan Love said Friday. Speaking with ESPN's Maria Taylor, Love said of his new teammate, "Yeah, I was able to talk with him earlier. You know, really good guy. (He was) just congratulating me, and I was just letting him know that I was excited to be able to work with him." 2020 NFL Draft: Best available entering Day 3

Four quarterbacks were selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, but 74 picks went by on Friday night with only Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts (No. 53 overall to Philadelphia) joining the group. The top 10 prospects available entering Day 3 of the NFL draft, per Field Level Media's pre-draft ratings. Bucs draft son of former Brady foe

Tampa Bay Buccaneers second-round draft pick Antoine Winfield Jr. doesn't have to go far to get a scouting report on his new teammate, Tom Brady. He can ask his father, Antoine Winfield, who intercepted a Brady pass 19 years ago. Tricky' for Barty to maintain training intensity in shutdown

Ash Barty is finding it tricky to maintain high intensity in training during the shutdown but the women's world number one is hoping she will be back to her usual self with the flick of a switch when tennis resumes after the COVID-19 pandemic. Like other sports around the world, professional tennis screeched to a halt in early March as the virus spread quickly around the world. It will not restart until at least mid-July. 2020 NFL Draft: Run on SEC talent, WRs highlights Day 2

Wide receivers and Southeastern Conference talent dominated the second day of the 2020 NFL Draft on Friday. Teams continued to dip into a deep receiver class on Friday, with the Cincinnati Bengals kicking off the second round by grabbing Clemson wideout Tee Higgins.