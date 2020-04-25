Left Menu
SAI DG lauds AIFF for conducting collaborated online coaching course during COVID-19 lockdown

The Director-General of the Sports Authority of India (SAI), Sandip Pradhan lauded the joint initiative of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and SAI to use the period of the country-wide lockdown to hold a 13-day online coaching refresher course.

The Director-General of the Sports Authority of India (SAI), Sandip Pradhan lauded the joint initiative of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and SAI to use the period of the country-wide lockdown to hold a 13-day online coaching refresher course. The course, which was started on April 20, will see as many as 20 different sessions being held, with the course coming to an end on Saturday, May 2, 2020.

"It has always been SAI's effort to upgrade the knowledge base of coaches because every sport is evolving, and unless coaches are abreast with these changes they cannot impart the best training to athletes," Pradhan said. "I am very happy with the efforts put by AIFF to make the online session for football coaches a success. Football is evolving in India in a big way, and going forward SAI and AIFF will take up many such interesting projects together," he added.

Coaches from all over the country have signed up for the course -- with coaching instructors of AIFF and even senior men's national team head coach Igor Stimac, and Technical Director Isac Doru delivering lectures. Meanwhile, AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das believes that the online course will help the attending coaches to "refresh" their knowledge.

"The two-week refresher coaching course is a brilliant initiative. AIFF understands the value of going digital, and as the entire country stays locked down at home we are glad to provide the coaches an opportunity to refresh their knowledge. I need to thank SAI for their support and cooperation," the AIFF General Secretary said. "I encourage all young coaches involved in grassroots and youth development to register and learn as they will be able to learn from the best coaching educators and instructors in the country, as well as interact with the AIFF Technical Director, and the Head Coach of the senior national team," Das urged.

The AIFF had earlier held an online referee's course, and also facilitated another online meeting for coaches to discuss the future course of action. In addition, the League Committee meeting was also held online last week. (ANI)

