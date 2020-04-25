Left Menu
AITA, SAI to start education webinar for tennis coaches

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2020 19:02 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 19:02 IST
All India Tennis Association (AITA) is collaborating with Sports Authority of India (SAI) to conduct an education webinar for coaches from April 27 to May 9. The online programme will have a total of 12 sessions, to be undertaken by various tennis experts and tutors, over a period of two weeks starting on Monday on Zoom.

During the nationwide lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the AITA seeks to engage the tennis coaches by sharing new developments in coaching. The webinar will touch upon topics like Tennis During Lockdown, Fitness Training, Goal Setting, Strategy and Tactics, Nutrition, Mental Training, First Aid, Competitions Format, Coaching Children and Youngsters, Communication and Information regarding the AITA Circuit, ITF Tours, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, to name a few.

Suresh Sonachalam, the director of AITA's coach education programme and administrator Nar Singh will launch the webinar. Gary O'Brien, Balachandran Manikkath, Chelston Pinto, Nandan Bal, Shiny Chandran, Kawaljeet Singh, Hemant Bendrey and Manoj Vaidhya are enlisted to take up the various online sessions scheduled in the webinar programme, the AITA said.

Each session will be divided into two parts of 40 minutes each. A 'Questions and Answers' break of 30 minutes will be the filler between the two parts.

First part will be conducted solo by one of the tutors lined up for this webinar. During the second part, the expert may be joined in by one or more tutors..

