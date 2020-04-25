Left Menu
Development News Edition

Stay home and don't get out: Tendulkar urges people

Former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar on Saturday urged people to stay at home and not 'get out by the coronavirus pandemic.'

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2020 19:56 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 19:56 IST
Stay home and don't get out: Tendulkar urges people
Former Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar. Image Credit: ANI

Former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar on Saturday urged people to stay at home and not 'get out by the coronavirus pandemic.' Taking to Twitter Tendulkar thanked netizens for the birthday wishes as he turned 47 on Friday.

Citing cricket example, the right-handed batsman said as countrymen prayed that he stays longer at the crease during his playing days, in the same way, he wants the citizens to remain at their home and stay not out. "Thank you for all your wonderful wishes. You always prayed for me to stay at the crease and not get out. My only wish for all of you today is that you too don't get out. #StayHome and stay healthy," Tendulkar tweeted.

Many cricketers and people from all walks of life took to social media on the occasion of master blaster's birthday. With 1,490 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and 56 deaths, India's total count of coronavirus cases has surged to 24,942, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

The total cases are inclusive of 5,209 cured and discharged patients, one migrated and 779 deaths. At present, there are 18,953 active COVID-19 cases in the country. (ANI)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

One Piece Chapter 978 to deal with Flying Six, Chapter 979 again on break

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Proxy advisers recommend Boeing shareholders vote against key board members

Two proxy advisers, Glass Lewis and Institutional Shareholder Services ISS, have recommended that shareholders of Boeing Co vote against key board members of the planemaker to show objections to the companys handling of the 737 Max crisis. ...

COVID-19: Transporters seek govt intervention for relief amid lockdown

Transporters body AIMTC on Saturday sought the government intervention for relief measures, including extension of e-way bill validity till May 15, saying their problems are increasingly getting aggravated. All India Motor Transport Congres...

Rouhani says Iran should assume worst-case coronavirus scenario

Iran should draw up economic plans based on a worst-case scenario of nearly a year of disruptions due to the coronavirus, President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday, as the death toll from the disease rose by 76 to 5,650.Our first request is...

PHE, Irrigation and Flood Control dept renamed as Jal Shakti dept in J&K

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday renamed the Public Health Engineering, Irrigation and Flood Control department as Jal Shakti department. The administration also gave approval for the constitution of Jal Jeevan Mission JJM w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020