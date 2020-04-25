Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dingko Singh airlifted to Delhi for cancer treatment

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2020 20:27 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 20:19 IST
Dingko Singh airlifted to Delhi for cancer treatment
The 41-year-old was due to undergo radiation therapy a fortnight back but could not come to Delhi because of the lockdown. Image Credit: Flickr

Asian Games gold-winning boxer Dingko Singh was on Saturday airlifted from Imphal to the national capital for his liver cancer treatment. Dingko's transfer to Delhi by a Spicejet air ambulance was facilitated by the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) after he missed a scheduled radiation therapy session due to the ongoing coronavirus-forced national lockdown.

The 41-year-old was due to undergo radiation therapy a fortnight back but could not come to Delhi because of the lockdown. BFI president Ajay Singh, who is also the Chairman and Managing Director of SpiceJet, personally took the initiative to fly out Dingko after learning about his deteriorating health. "I am to happy share that Dingko, our champion boxer, has reached Delhi and has been taken to hospital for further treatment. SpiceJet is honored to have provided its air ambulance service to our national hero and fly him to Delhi for his treatment and we wish him a speedy recovery," Singh said.

The decorated boxer was accompanied by his wife Ngangom Babai Devi. After reaching here this evening, Dingko was taken straight to the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) in an ambulance from the airport. Dingko, an Arjuna and Padma Shri awardee, is battling a relapse of liver cancer. The Manipuri was a swashbuckling bantamweight boxer and won the Asian Games gold in the 1998 edition in Bangkok.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

One Piece Chapter 978 to deal with Flying Six, Chapter 979 again on break

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Proxy advisers recommend Boeing shareholders vote against key board members

Two proxy advisers, Glass Lewis and Institutional Shareholder Services ISS, have recommended that shareholders of Boeing Co vote against key board members of the planemaker to show objections to the companys handling of the 737 Max crisis. ...

COVID-19: Transporters seek govt intervention for relief amid lockdown

Transporters body AIMTC on Saturday sought the government intervention for relief measures, including extension of e-way bill validity till May 15, saying their problems are increasingly getting aggravated. All India Motor Transport Congres...

Rouhani says Iran should assume worst-case coronavirus scenario

Iran should draw up economic plans based on a worst-case scenario of nearly a year of disruptions due to the coronavirus, President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday, as the death toll from the disease rose by 76 to 5,650.Our first request is...

PHE, Irrigation and Flood Control dept renamed as Jal Shakti dept in J&K

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday renamed the Public Health Engineering, Irrigation and Flood Control department as Jal Shakti department. The administration also gave approval for the constitution of Jal Jeevan Mission JJM w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020